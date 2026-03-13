NCET ITEP 2026 Form Correction Window Concludes Tomorrow At exams.nta.nic.in/ncet/; Here’s What Candidates Can Edit

NCET ITEP 2026 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency will conclude the NCET ITEP Correction Window tomorrow, March 14, 2026. Candidates should make sure to make changes before the deadline.

Candidates should note that only a few fields can be edited, including Class 10/equivalent details, Class 12/equivalent details, date of birth, and exam center. Details such as phone number, email address, photograph, and signature cannot be edited.

Candidates facing many issues with the correction window may reach out to 011-40759000 or e-mail at ncet@nta.ac.in.

NCET ITEP 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the NCET ITEP 2026 below:

Correction in Application Form Particulars: March 12 to March 14, 2026

Date of Examination: April 17, 2026 (Friday)

NCET ITEP 2026 Correction Window: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the correction window steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCET ITEP at exams.nta.nic.in/ncet

Step 2: Click on the NCET 2026 Application Form Correction link in the candidate activity box

Step 3: Log in using the username and password.

Step 4: Click "edit application form" to make corrections to your NCET registration form.

Step 5: Verify the changes and save them.

Step 6: Download the NCET application form and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Make Changes

NCET ITEP 2026 Correction Window: Editable Details and Non-Editable Details

Candidates can check out the NCET ITEP 2026 Correction Window editable and non-editable details below:

Editable Details

Candidate Name / Father’s Name / Mother’s Name (any one or all fields)

Class 10 or equivalent details

Class 12 or equivalent details

Date of Birth and Gender

Category and Sub-category / PwBD

Exam city preferences and exam center city selection (both preferences)

Non-Editable Details

Mobile number and Email ID

Permanent Address

Present Address

Photograph

Signature