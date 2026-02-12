NCET 2026: Online Applications Opens At nta.ac.in; Direct Link And Important Dates Inside

NCET 2026: The National Testing Agency has started inviting online applications for the National Common Entrance Test - NCET 2026 from today, i.e., 12th February 2026. Through this entrance exam, candiates can get admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP).

Applicants can visit the official website at nta.ac.in or exams.nta.nic.in by adding their personal details, educational details and required documents. The NCET 2026 online application form will be available until 10 March 2026.

As per the notification released, the NCET 2026 Exam will be conducted through a computer-based test tentatively on April 17.

NCET 2026: Important Dates

Online Submission of Application Form:

12 February to 10 March 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Last Date for Fee Transaction:

11 March 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Correction Window in Application Particulars:

12–14 March 2026

Announcement of the City of Examination:

To be announced later on the website

Admit Card date: To be announced later on the website

Date of Examination:

17 April 2026 (Friday) — Tentative

Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys:

To be announced later on the website

Declaration of Result (NTA Website):

To be announced later on the website

NCET 2026: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps to apply for NCET 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in/NCET/.

Step 2: Click on the Registration for NCET-2026 available on the homepage in the candidate activity section.

Step 3: Fill in all the important details like personal details, educational details and documents required.

Step 4: Upload the necessary files, along with a scanned marksheets and a photo.

Step 5: Print the application form and pay the relevant fees online.

Direct Application Link

NCET 2026: Registration Fee

General category: ₹1,200

OBC-NCL / EWS: ₹1,000

SC / ST / PwD / PwBD / Third Gender: ₹650