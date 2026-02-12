 NCET 2026: Online Applications Opens At nta.ac.in; Direct Link And Important Dates Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNCET 2026: Online Applications Opens At nta.ac.in; Direct Link And Important Dates Inside

NCET 2026: Online Applications Opens At nta.ac.in; Direct Link And Important Dates Inside

NCET 2026: The National Testing Agency has started inviting online applications for the National Common Entrance Test—NCET 2026—from today, i.e., 12th February 2026. Through this entrance exam, candidates can get admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP).

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
article-image

NCET 2026: The National Testing Agency has started inviting online applications for the National Common Entrance Test - NCET 2026 from today, i.e., 12th February 2026.  Through this entrance exam, candiates can get admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP).

Applicants can visit the official website at nta.ac.in or exams.nta.nic.in by adding their personal details, educational details and required documents. The NCET 2026 online application form will be available until 10 March 2026.

As per the notification released, the NCET 2026 Exam will be conducted through a computer-based test tentatively on April 17.

NCET 2026: Important Dates

FPJ Shorts
Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster Encounter In India
Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster Encounter In India
'Mai Sabke Sawalon Ka Jawab Dunga': Vada Pav Girl's Husband Yugam Gera Urges Media To Meet Him Amid Cheating Allegations
'Mai Sabke Sawalon Ka Jawab Dunga': Vada Pav Girl's Husband Yugam Gera Urges Media To Meet Him Amid Cheating Allegations
MMTC Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹48.2 Crore, 9M Earnings Rise Over Threefold
MMTC Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹48.2 Crore, 9M Earnings Rise Over Threefold
Hidden Gem In Mumbai: Travel To Centuries Old Mahakali Caves Carved In A Small Hill
Hidden Gem In Mumbai: Travel To Centuries Old Mahakali Caves Carved In A Small Hill

Online Submission of Application Form:
12 February to 10 March 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Last Date for Fee Transaction:
11 March 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Correction Window in Application Particulars:
12–14 March 2026

Announcement of the City of Examination:
To be announced later on the website

Admit Card date: To be announced later on the website

Date of Examination:
17 April 2026 (Friday) — Tentative

Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys:
To be announced later on the website

Declaration of Result (NTA Website):
To be announced later on the website

NCET 2026: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps to apply for NCET 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in/NCET/.

Step 2: Click on the Registration for NCET-2026 available on the homepage in the candidate activity section.

Step 3: Fill in all the important details like personal details, educational details and documents required.

Step 4: Upload the necessary files, along with a scanned marksheets and a photo.

Step 5: Print the application form and pay the relevant fees online.

Direct Application Link

NCET 2026: Registration Fee

General category: ₹1,200

OBC-NCL / EWS: ₹1,000

SC / ST / PwD / PwBD / Third Gender: ₹650

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Students Going Abroad For Higher Education Drop From 9.08 Lakh In 2023 To 6.26 Lakh In 2025
Indian Students Going Abroad For Higher Education Drop From 9.08 Lakh In 2023 To 6.26 Lakh In 2025
NCET 2026: Online Applications Opens At nta.ac.in; Direct Link And Important Dates Inside
NCET 2026: Online Applications Opens At nta.ac.in; Direct Link And Important Dates Inside
SLAT 2026: SLS Pune First Merit List Out At slat-test.org; Check Important Dates And Selection...
SLAT 2026: SLS Pune First Merit List Out At slat-test.org; Check Important Dates And Selection...
OTET Result 2026 Declared At bseodisha.ac.in; Over 1 Lakh Candidates Qualify
OTET Result 2026 Declared At bseodisha.ac.in; Over 1 Lakh Candidates Qualify
NEP 2020 In Action: Over 1,800 Professionals Join 349 Higher Education Institutions As Professors Of...
NEP 2020 In Action: Over 1,800 Professionals Join 349 Higher Education Institutions As Professors Of...