NCET 2026: Online Applications Opens At nta.ac.in; Direct Link And Important Dates Inside

NCET 2026: The National Testing Agency has started inviting online applications for the National Common Entrance Test - NCET 2026 from today, i.e., 12th February 2026. Through this entrance exam, candiates can get admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP).
Applicants can visit the official website at nta.ac.in or exams.nta.nic.in by adding their personal details, educational details and required documents. The NCET 2026 online application form will be available until 10 March 2026.
As per the notification released, the NCET 2026 Exam will be conducted through a computer-based test tentatively on April 17.
NCET 2026: Important Dates
Online Submission of Application Form:
12 February to 10 March 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)
Last Date for Fee Transaction:
11 March 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)
Correction Window in Application Particulars:
12–14 March 2026
Announcement of the City of Examination:
To be announced later on the website
Admit Card date: To be announced later on the website
Date of Examination:
17 April 2026 (Friday) — Tentative
Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys:
To be announced later on the website
Declaration of Result (NTA Website):
To be announced later on the website
NCET 2026: How To Apply
Candidates can check out the steps to apply for NCET 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in/NCET/.
Step 2: Click on the available on the homepage in the candidate activity section.
Step 3: Fill in all the important details like personal details, educational details and documents required.
Step 4: Upload the necessary files, along with a scanned marksheets and a photo.
Step 5: Print the application form and pay the relevant fees online.
NCET 2026: Registration Fee
General category: ₹1,200
OBC-NCL / EWS: ₹1,000
SC / ST / PwD / PwBD / Third Gender: ₹650