NCET 2026 Registration Closes Tonight For ITEP Admission: Apply By 11:50 PM At nta.ac.in; Fee Payment Till March 11

NCET ITEP Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency is all set to conclude the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026 ITEP registrations today, March 10, at 11:50 p.m. The deadline for successfully registering the fee is March 11 at 11:50 p.m. The registration window opened earlier, on February 12th, 2026.

After the completion of the registration, the NTA will open a correction window for the applicants who wish to make some corrections in their application form. The window will be open for two days, from 12th March to 14th March 2026.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for NCET 2026, candidates may reach out at 011-40759000 or e-mail at ncet@nta.ac.in.

NCET ITEP Registration 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the NCER Registration 2026:

Online Submission of Application Form: February 12 to March 10, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Last Date for Successful Fee Transaction (Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI): March 11, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Correction in Application Form Particulars: March 12 to March 14, 2026

Date of Examination: April 17, 2026 (Friday)

NCET ITEP Registration 2026 : Application Steps

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the NCET ITEP Registration 2026:

Visit the official NCET website at nta.ac.in or exams.nta.nic.in/ncet/

Register using basic personal information and complete the application form with academic and personal information.

Upload scanned documents of your photo and signature.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Save the confirmation page for future reference.

Check Direct Link To Apply Here

Check Official Notification Here

NCET ITEP Registrations 2026: Documents Required

Candidates can keep the following documents ready for the NCET ITEP Registration 2026:

Recent passport-size color photograph (10 kb to 200 kb, JPG/JPEG format).

Signature (10 kb to 50 kb, JPG/JPEG format).

Identity proof (if not using Aadhaar/DigiLocker, 10 kb to 200 kb, JPG/JPEG format).