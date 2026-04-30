NCET 2026 Objection Window Closes Today At 11.50 PM; Here's How To File Objections Before Deadline

NTA NCET 2026 Objection Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026 today at 11.50 a.m. on its official website. Candidates may contest any answer they believe is incorrect. However, subject matter experts will review the challenges, and the final answer key, once published, will be binding. Candidates must pay a fee of ₹200 for each question challenged. It is important to note that the fee is non-refundable, and challenges submitted without payment will be disregarded.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) also released the NCET 2026 provisional answer key, which included the question papers and recorded candidate responses. The examination was administered in computer-based mode across the country on April 17 and 18, with approximately 73,608 candidates taking the test.

The final answer key will be created after subject matter experts have reviewed it. Any changes found to be valid based on the revised key will be applied to all candidates. Individual responses, such as acceptance or rejection of objections, will not be communicated.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to download answer key

Direct to challenge answer key

NTA NCET 2026 Objection Window: Key dates and fee

Answer key release date: April 28, 2026

Challenge window: April 28 to April 30, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Last date to pay challenge fee: April 30, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Fee per question challenged: ₹200 (non-refundable)

NTA NCET 2026 Objection Window: How to Download the NTA NCET 2026 Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://exams.nta.nic.in/ncet/.

Step 2: Click the link for the NCET 2026 answer key.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password

Step 4: Review the answer key, question paper, and recorded responses.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

NTA NCET 2026 Objection Window: How to Challenge the NTA NCET 2026 Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official NCET website.

Step 2: Click on "Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key."

Step 3: Log in with your credentials.

Step 4: Select the question(s) you want to challenge.

Step 5: Choose the correct option(s) based on your claim.

Step 6: Upload supporting documents (as a single PDF file).

Step 7: Save your claim and proceed with payment.

Step 8: Pay ₹200 per question via Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Step 9: Submit the challenge.