NCET 2026 Admit Card Released At exam.nta.nic.in; NTA To Conduct Exam On April 17–18, Check Download Steps Here

NTA NCET 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026. Students who have enrolled themselves in the test can now download the hall ticket from the official website.

NCET 2026 is scheduled to be held on April 17 and 18 through the CBT process. Candidates must bring their admit card and identification proof while appearing in the test center.

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct link to download the admit card

NTA NCET 2026 Admit Card: Dates and Time

Admit card release date: April 13, 2026

Exam dates: April 17 and 18, 2026

Mode of exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

NTA NCET 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download NCET 2026 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/ncet/

Step 2: Click on the “NCET 2026 Admit Card” link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number and password

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download and print the admit card for future use

Direct link to download the admit card

NTA NCET 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates

The NTA has issued several guidelines along with the admit cards:

The admit card is issued provisionally, subject to eligibility verification

It will not be sent by post

Candidates must not tamper with or alter any details on the admit card

Entry to the exam centre will not be allowed without a valid admit card

Keep the admit card in good condition for future reference

The agency has clarified that the issuance of the admit card does not confirm eligibility, which will be verified at later stages of the admission process.

NTA NCET 2026 Admit Card: Helpline and Updates

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites, nta.ac.in and exam.nta.nic.in/ncet/ for updates.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancies in details, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email at ncet@nta.ac.in.