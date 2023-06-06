 NCERT To Launch New Textbooks For Academic Year 2024-25
NCERT To Launch New Textbooks For Academic Year 2024-25

NCER said that the main objective is to develop a curriculum that is much easier to manage and supportive of students’ mental health.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 09:07 PM IST
NCERT to Launch New Textbooks | NCERT

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is developing a new set of textbooks that will be implemented starting with the 2024–25 academic session in compliance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In the years 2021–2022, NCERT textbooks underwent a process of rationalisation.

This decision was made to cut back on the amount of material covered in class because of the significance of students’ health both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement reads. The main objective is to develop a curriculum that is much easier to manage and supportive of students’ mental health.

NCERT on its official Twitter writes, "The rationalisation of NCERT textbooks done in 2021-22 was a need-based exercise aimed at reducing the content load, keeping in view the students mental health during the COVID pandemic and its aftermath".

NCERT on its decision of cutting chapters from the class 10th textbooks said that the rationalisation of Textbooks was a need-based exercise to reduce content load in view of mental health of students during the pandemic.

