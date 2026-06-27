NCERT Releases RIE CEE 2026 Admit Card; Exam Scheduled For July 3

RIE CEE 2026 Admit Card: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued the RIE CEE 2026 admit card on June 27, 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered for the Regional Institute of Education Common Entrance Examination (RIE CEE) can now download their hall tickets from the official website, cee.ncert.gov.in .

The RIE CEE 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on July 3, 2026. Earlier, the examination was scheduled for June 28, but it has been postponed. Prior to the release of the admit card, NCERT had issued the exam city intimation slip on June 25, 2026.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information printed on the admit card after downloading it. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the NCERT CEE helpdesk to get the details corrected before the examination.

Direct Link To Access Admit Card

RIE CEE 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download RIE CEE 2026 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website at the cee.ncert.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Admit Card' tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: Verify the details displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card for future use.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without the hall ticket and other required documents.

RIE CEE 2026 Admit Card: Details to Check on the Admit Card

Candidates should ensure that the following information is correctly mentioned:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Application number

Date of birth

Photograph

Signature

Examination date and time

Examination centre name

Examination centre address

Category (if applicable)

Important exam-day instructions

If any information is incorrect, candidates should immediately contact the NCERT CEE helpdesk at 022-61306271 (Monday to Friday, 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM) to have the issue resolved before the examination.