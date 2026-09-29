NCERT Releases Grade 9 Social Science Textbook ‘Understanding Society: India And Beyond, Part 2’; Available From September 29 |

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has officially released Understanding Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Textbook for Grade 9, Part 2, with the new textbook set to be available for purchase from September 29.

Launch of Understanding Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Textbook for Grade 9, Part 2



The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announces the official release of its new title, Understanding Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Textbook for… pic.twitter.com/KxH2t0gMuI — NCERT (@ncert) September 28, 2026

The textbook can be purchased through NCERT Publication Division outlets, authorised vendors and the official NCERT website. It will also be available through Amazon.

Textbook available through authorised channels

According to NCERT, students, teachers, parents and scholars can purchase the textbook through its authorised sales channels from September 29 onwards.

The new title is the second part of Understanding Society: India and Beyond, the Social Science textbook for Grade 9.

NCERT has advised those seeking further information about the textbook to contact its Publication Division at its office on Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi.

The Publication Division can also be contacted through email at cbm.ncert@nic.in. Further details are available on the official NCERT website.