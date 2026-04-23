NCERT Releases Class 9 Soft Copy Textbooks At ncert.nic.in; Students Can Access PDFs Here

NCERT Class 9 Textbooks: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the availability of soft copies of Class 9 textbooks to make study materials easily available to students all over India. NCERT mentioned it via their official account on X, mentioning that it is now available on their website.

𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝟗 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐆𝐨𝐭 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐞𝐫!



𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 - 𝟗 𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓 𝐰𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞



𝟎𝟗𝟎𝟐- 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐭 - 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚

Link: https://t.co/FlyQpSbBC6



𝟎𝟗𝟎𝟑 - 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡 -… — NCERT (@ncert) April 22, 2026

NCERT Class 9 Textbooks: Soft copies of essential subjects

Some of the subjects available via NCERT's new soft copies are English, Mathematics, Science, and Sanskrit. Now, students can check out these books on NCERT’s official website.

Books like “Kaveri” (English), “Ganita Manjari” (English), “Exploration” (English), and “Sharada” (Sanskrit) are some of the popular books included in the list.

NCERT Class 9 Textbooks: Steps to download soft copies

Students can follow these simple steps to access and download the soft copies:

Step 1: Visit the official NCERT website at ncert.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Textbooks” section available on the homepage

Step 3: Select Class 9 from the list of classes

Step 4: Choose the subject you want to download

Direct links to textbooks:

Sanskrit – Sharada: https://ncert.nic.in/textbook.php?ihsh1=0-16

English – Kaveri: https://ncert.nic.in/textbook.php?iebe1=0-8

Mathematics – Ganita Manjari: https://ncert.nic.in/textbook.php?iemh1=0-8

Science – Exploration: https://ncert.nic.in/textbook.php?iesc1=0-13

Step 5: Click on the chapter-wise PDF or complete book link

Step 6: Download and save the file for offline use

Students are advised to download the books from the official NCERT website to ensure they are using the latest and authentic versions of the content.