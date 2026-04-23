NCERT Releases Class 9 Soft Copy Textbooks At ncert.nic.in; Students Can Access PDFs Here

NCERT Class 9 Textbooks: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the availability of soft copies of Class 9 textbooks to make study materials easily available to students all over India. NCERT mentioned it via their official account on X, mentioning that it is now available on their website.
NCERT Class 9 Textbooks: Soft copies of essential subjects
Some of the subjects available via NCERT's new soft copies are English, Mathematics, Science, and Sanskrit. Now, students can check out these books on NCERT’s official website.
Books like “Kaveri” (English), “Ganita Manjari” (English), “Exploration” (English), and “Sharada” (Sanskrit) are some of the popular books included in the list.
NCERT Class 9 Textbooks: Steps to download soft copies
Students can follow these simple steps to access and download the soft copies:
Step 1: Visit the official NCERT website at ncert.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the “Textbooks” section available on the homepage
Step 3: Select Class 9 from the list of classes
Step 4: Choose the subject you want to download
Direct links to textbooks:
Sanskrit – Sharada: https://ncert.nic.in/textbook.php?ihsh1=0-16
English – Kaveri: https://ncert.nic.in/textbook.php?iebe1=0-8
Mathematics – Ganita Manjari: https://ncert.nic.in/textbook.php?iemh1=0-8
Science – Exploration: https://ncert.nic.in/textbook.php?iesc1=0-13
Step 5: Click on the chapter-wise PDF or complete book link
Step 6: Download and save the file for offline use
Students are advised to download the books from the official NCERT website to ensure they are using the latest and authentic versions of the content.