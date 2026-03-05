NCERT Recruitment 2026 Application Process Closes Tomorrow At 5 PM For 117 Teaching, Library Posts; Apply On ncert.nic.in

Canva

NCERT Recruitment 2026: The NCERT recruitment 2026 registration period will end tomorrow, March 6, 2026, at 5:00 PM, according to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).There is still time for interested individuals who haven't applied to finish the online application procedure via the official website, ncert.nic.in.

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Total Teaching Posts: 114

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

Total Library Posts: 3

Deputy Librarian

Assistant Librarian

Posting Locations

Selected candidates may be posted at the following NCERT campuses:

New Delhi

Ajmer

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Mysuru

Shillong

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Application fees

₹1,000 fee applicable for:

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

Unreserved (UR) category

Fee exempted for:

Women candidates

Scheduled Caste (SC)

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

Mode of Payment:

Fee must be paid online at the time of application submission.

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Applicants may apply online by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to ncert.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the Announcement area.

Step 3: Choose Academic after going to Vacancy.

Step 4: Sign up and complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the necessary paperwork, a photo, and your signature.

Step 6: If necessary, pay the application fee.

Step 7: Fill out the form, then download a copy for your records.

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on academic qualifications and eligibility criteria.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.

The final merit list will be prepared based on interview performance.

The selection process will be conducted in accordance with UGC and NCERT norms.

For more updates and comprehensive details on the hiring procedure, candidates are advised to visit the official website on a regular basis.