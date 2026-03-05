 NCERT Recruitment 2026 Application Process Closes Tomorrow At 5 PM For 117 Teaching, Library Posts; Apply On ncert.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNCERT Recruitment 2026 Application Process Closes Tomorrow At 5 PM For 117 Teaching, Library Posts; Apply On ncert.nic.in

NCERT Recruitment 2026 Application Process Closes Tomorrow At 5 PM For 117 Teaching, Library Posts; Apply On ncert.nic.in

NCERT Recruitment 2026 registration ends March 6 at 5 PM. Candidates can apply online for 117 teaching and library posts through ncert.nic.in. Selection will be based on academic merit and interview performance.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Canva

NCERT Recruitment 2026: The NCERT recruitment 2026 registration period will end tomorrow, March 6, 2026, at 5:00 PM, according to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).There is still time for interested individuals who haven't applied to finish the online application procedure via the official website, ncert.nic.in.

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Total Teaching Posts: 114

Professor

FPJ Shorts
Watch: Bengaluru Man Meets Auto Driver With Pet Parrot, Internet Calls It ‘Cutest Thing Today'
Watch: Bengaluru Man Meets Auto Driver With Pet Parrot, Internet Calls It ‘Cutest Thing Today'
US-Israel-Iran War: Mumbai Seafarer Dies After Missile Strike On Tanker In The Strait Of Hormuz
US-Israel-Iran War: Mumbai Seafarer Dies After Missile Strike On Tanker In The Strait Of Hormuz
NEET-UG 2026 Requirement For Physiotherapy And Occupational Therapy Courses Postponed Until 2027–28 Due To Logistical Challenges; Check Official Notification Here
NEET-UG 2026 Requirement For Physiotherapy And Occupational Therapy Courses Postponed Until 2027–28 Due To Logistical Challenges; Check Official Notification Here
Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Killed In Collision With Speeding Fortuner In Gorakhpur; Driver Held
Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Killed In Collision With Speeding Fortuner In Gorakhpur; Driver Held

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

Total Library Posts: 3

Deputy Librarian

Assistant Librarian

Posting Locations

Selected candidates may be posted at the following NCERT campuses:

New Delhi

Ajmer

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Mysuru

Shillong

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Application fees

₹1,000 fee applicable for:

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

Unreserved (UR) category

Fee exempted for:

Women candidates

Scheduled Caste (SC)

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

Mode of Payment:

Fee must be paid online at the time of application submission.

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Applicants may apply online by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to ncert.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the Announcement area.

Step 3: Choose Academic after going to Vacancy.

Step 4: Sign up and complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the necessary paperwork, a photo, and your signature.

Step 6: If necessary, pay the application fee.

Step 7: Fill out the form, then download a copy for your records.

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on academic qualifications and eligibility criteria.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.

The final merit list will be prepared based on interview performance.

The selection process will be conducted in accordance with UGC and NCERT norms.

For more updates and comprehensive details on the hiring procedure, candidates are advised to visit the official website on a regular basis.

Follow us on