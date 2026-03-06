NCERT Recruitment 2026 Application Concludes Today At 5 PM; Apply Now On ncert.nic.in For 117 Teaching, Library Posts

NCERT Recruitment 2026: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will conclude the NCERT recruitment 2026 registration period today, March 6, 2026, at 5:00 PM. The NCERT is recruiting for 114 teaching posts and three library posts.

Interested candidates who haven't applied yet still have time to complete the online application process through the official website, ncert.nic.in .

NCERT Recruitment 2026: How to Apply for NCERT Recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply online by following the guidelines provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ncert.nic.in.

Step 2: Choose the Announcement section from the homepage.

Step 3: Select Academic after going vacancy

Step 4: Register and finish the application.

Step 5: Add your signature, a photo, and the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee if required.

Step 7: Complete the form and save a copy for your records.

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Application fees

Candidates should note that the fee must be paid online at the time of application submission.

EWS/OBC/UR - Rs 1,000 fee

Women/ST/SC/PwD - Exempted

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Total Teaching Posts: 114

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

Total Library Posts: 3

Deputy Librarian

Assistant Librarian

Posting Locations

Selected candidates may be posted at the following NCERT campuses:

New Delhi

Mysuru

Shillong

Ajmer

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Pay Scale

Professor

Pay Level: Academic Level 14

Starting Salary: Rs 1,44,200

Associate Professor / Deputy Librarian

Pay Level: Academic Level 13A

Starting Salary: Rs 1,31,400

Assistant Professor / Assistant Librarian

Pay Level: Academic Level 10

Starting Salary: Rs 57,700