NCERT Recruitment 2026 Application Concludes Today At 5 PM; Apply Now On ncert.nic.in For 117 Teaching, Library Posts

NCERT Recruitment 2026: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will conclude the NCERT recruitment 2026 registration period today, March 6, 2026, at 5:00 PM. The NCERT is recruiting for 114 teaching posts and three library posts.
Interested candidates who haven't applied yet still have time to complete the online application process through the official website, .
NCERT Recruitment 2026: How to Apply for NCERT Recruitment 2026
Candidates can apply online by following the guidelines provided below:
Step 1: Visit the official website, ncert.nic.in.
Step 2: Choose the Announcement section from the homepage.
Step 3: Select Academic after going vacancy
Step 4: Register and finish the application.
Step 5: Add your signature, a photo, and the required documents.
Step 6: Pay the application fee if required.
Step 7: Complete the form and save a copy for your records.
NCERT Recruitment 2026: Application fees
Candidates should note that the fee must be paid online at the time of application submission.
EWS/OBC/UR - Rs 1,000 fee
Women/ST/SC/PwD - Exempted
NCERT Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details
Total Teaching Posts: 114
Professor
Associate Professor
Assistant Professor
Total Library Posts: 3
Deputy Librarian
Assistant Librarian
Posting Locations
Selected candidates may be posted at the following NCERT campuses:
New Delhi
Mysuru
Shillong
Ajmer
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
NCERT Recruitment 2026: Pay Scale
Professor
Pay Level: Academic Level 14
Starting Salary: Rs 1,44,200
Associate Professor / Deputy Librarian
Pay Level: Academic Level 13A
Starting Salary: Rs 1,31,400
Assistant Professor / Assistant Librarian
Pay Level: Academic Level 10
Starting Salary: Rs 57,700