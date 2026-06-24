NCERT Issues Public Warning Against Fake & Pirated Textbooks; Flags Unauthorised Class 9 Social Science Book In Circulation

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a public warning against the circulation of fake and pirated versions of its textbooks, cautioning students, teachers, parents and schools not to rely on unauthorised study material being shared online.

𝐁𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬



NCERT has noticed the circulation of unauthorized and pirated copies of its textbooks in print and digital formats. A fake version of the 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐗 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝟏… pic.twitter.com/Ep3FfOmO8M — NCERT (@ncert) June 24, 2026

In a press release issued on June 24, the council said it had come across instances where pirated copies of NCERT textbooks were being distributed in both print and digital formats. In some cases, these materials were reportedly being circulated even before the books were officially published and released by the council.

The advisory comes amid growing concerns over the spread of unofficial educational content through social media platforms, websites and messaging applications.

Fake class 9 social science book detected

NCERT specifically flagged an unauthorised version of the Class 9 Social Science textbook, "Understanding Society: India & Beyond (Part 1)," which is allegedly being circulated through various online channels claiming to provide NCERT books and study resources.

According to the council, these platforms have no association with NCERT and are not authorised to publish, distribute or share its textbooks.

The council warned that material obtained through such sources may contain errors, incomplete information, altered content or entirely fabricated sections, making it unreliable for academic use.

NCERT clarifies official release process

The council stressed that NCERT textbooks are published and released only through its official channels. No textbook is approved for circulation before its formal publication.

"Students, teachers and parents should not trust or use any textbook or study material that is being shared through unofficial sources claiming to provide pre-release NCERT content," the advisory stated.

Officials also reminded the public that digital versions of NCERT textbooks are made available free of cost through the council's official platforms once they are released.

Legal action against piracy

NCERT noted that the unauthorised printing, reproduction, distribution and online circulation of its copyrighted material is illegal and may attract legal action under the Copyright Act, 1957, along with other applicable laws.

The council said it is already taking appropriate measures, including legal action, against individuals and entities involved in the piracy and distribution of fake educational material.

To avoid confusion and misinformation, NCERT has urged all stakeholders to obtain textbooks only through official and authorised channels. These include the NCERT website, the e-Pathshala portal and app, and approved vendors and distributors.

The council also advised students and parents not to subscribe to, download from, or share links from unverified websites, social media accounts or messaging groups that claim to offer NCERT textbooks or advance copies of upcoming publications.

Urged to public to report violations

NCERT has appealed to members of the public to report any information related to the unauthorised circulation of textbooks or fake educational content. Such information can be shared directly with the council through its official communication channels.