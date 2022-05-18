NCERT introduces e-Pathshala for students who want to access e-resources

National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) introduced e-Pathshala, an initiative for students, teachers, educators, and parents, which provides a variety of e-content to its users.

NCERT has released e-books and e-resources, which include audios, texts, videos, and other forms of digital content.

Students, parents, teachers, etc., can have free access to the content on the website - https://epathshala.nic.in/epathshala.php?ln=en

The e-Pathshala consists of everything from textbooks, periodicals, journals, supplementary books, comics, curricular, and much more.

The NCERT, which has page visits of around 16,91,72,280, is under the aegis of the Education Ministry of India.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 05:34 PM IST