NCERT Acknowledges Delay In Class 9 Social Science Textbook, Says Release Expected Soon Amid 'Dancing Girl' Controversy

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has acknowledged a delay in the publication of its new Class 9 Social Science textbook under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 curriculum, assuring students, schools and parents that the book is in the final stages of production and will be released shortly.

Textbook production update

In a statement issued on Monday, the NCERT said that textbooks for most Class 9 subjects have already been printed and distributed across the country. The Social Science textbook, however, is yet to reach students despite the academic session already being underway.

According to the council, more than 90 lakh copies of Grade 9 textbooks covering nine subjects have been published and made available through its distribution network. The only exception is the Social Science textbook, which is "almost print-ready" and expected to be released soon.

NEP curriculum rollout

NCERT explained that the delay is linked to the phased introduction of a new curriculum developed under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The council said textbooks are being published in a graded manner as part of the curriculum transition process.

"Due to this transition to a new curriculum, temporary localised gaps in supply may occasionally arise. However, NCERT is closely monitoring the situation and continuously augmenting supplies to ensure availability across the country," the statement said.

The council added that students can access textbooks through its vendor network, sales counters, online portal, e-commerce platforms and Strategic Distribution Centres established in partnership with the Central Warehousing Corporation.

Access to textbooks

Students and parents looking for available NCERT books can follow these steps:

Visit the official NCERT textbook portal.

Check the availability of the required textbook.

Purchase books through authorised NCERT vendors and sales counters.

Order copies through approved e-commerce platforms.

Contact nearby Strategic Distribution Centres for stock information.

Keep checking official NCERT updates for the release of the Class 9 Social Science textbook.

Textbook delay comes amid 'Dancing Girl' controversy

The clarification on textbook availability comes a day after NCERT found itself at the centre of a debate over the depiction of the famous "Dancing Girl" figurine from Mohenjo-daro in its new Class 9 Arts textbook.

The image used in the textbook showed a modified version of the iconic bronze sculpture, with the torso appearing covered. The alteration drew criticism from historians, educators and archaeologists, who argued that it misrepresented the original artefact.

Following the criticism, NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani confirmed that the modified image would be replaced with the original version in future editions of the textbook.

Artwork revision confirmed

Historian and author Michel Danino, who headed the committee that developed NCERT's new Class 6 Social Science textbooks, also criticised the alteration. He argued that changing the image of a historical artefact amounted to misrepresenting history and questioned the reasoning that the original sculpture was not "age-appropriate" for students.

While the debate over the artwork continues, NCERT has maintained that efforts are underway to ensure that all new textbooks under the revised curriculum reach students without significant disruption.

As schools continue with the academic session, students awaiting the Class 9 Social Science textbook are expected to receive the new book in the coming weeks.

(Inputs from PTI)