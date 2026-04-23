NBSE To Release HSLC, HSSLC Provisional Marksheet 2026 Tomorrow, Check Details At nbsenl.edu.in

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2026: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), Kohima, has officially confirmed that the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) Provisional Marksheet 2026 will be declared tomorrow, i.e., April 24, 2026. Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to access their results online through the official website.

Once released, candidates can download their provisional marksheets from nbsenl.edu.in using their login credentials.

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has already released the Nagaland board HSLC and HSSLC provisional results for 2026 today due to a technical glitch. Students can download the Nagaland board Class 10 and 12 results for 2026 on the official website, nbsenl.edu.in, using their login credentials or via SMS. The pass percentage for NBSE Class 12 exams 2026 stands at 85.46%.

Direct Link To Check Official Notification

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2026: How to Check NBSE HSLC & HSSLC Marksheet 2026

Students can follow these steps once the marksheet is declared:

Step 1: Visit the official website nbsenl.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the “HSLC/HSSLC Marksheet 2026” link

Step 3: Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and print the marksheet for future use

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2026: Marksheet and Result Details

After downloading the provisional marksheet, students must carefully verify the following details:

Student Name

Roll Number

Subject-wise Marks

Overall Result Status

In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately contact their respective schools or the Nagaland Board of School Education for correction.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2026: Important Advisory for Students

Students are advised to keep a printed copy of the provisional marksheet until the original certificates are issued by their schools. The online result will serve as an immediate reference for admissions and other academic processes.