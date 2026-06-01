NBEMS To Announce NEET MDS Result 2026 Tomorrow: Know How To Access Scorecards Here

NEET MDS Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to declare the NEET MDS 2026 result by tomorrow, June 2, 2026. However, the result may also be announced anytime today, as the exact release time has not been specified.

Candidates who appeared for the NEET MDS exam conducted on May 2, 2026, will be able to check their results online through the official websites. NBEMS Official Website and NBE Website

NBEMS will publish the NEET MDS 2026 result in two separate PDF files, such as One PDF will contain the overall merit list along with candidates’ ranks. The second PDF will mention the ranks of candidates eligible for the All India 50% quota seats.

The NEET MDS 2026 scorecard will be released later through the candidate login portal.

NEET MDS Result 2026: Steps To Check NEET MDS Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.in

Step 2: Click on the “Examinations” section.

Step 3: Select “NEET MDS” under the entrance examinations category.

Step 4: Open the NEET MDS 2026 section and click on the result link.

Step 5: The result notification PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Open the NEET MDS merit list PDF.

Step 7: Check your result and download the PDF for future reference.

NEET MDS Result 2026: Details Expected On NEET MDS 2026 Result

The NEET MDS result is expected to mention the following information:

Candidate’s Roll Number

Application ID

Total Marks obtained out of 960

All India Rank (AIR)