NBEMS Releases NEET MDS City Intimation Slip At nbe.edu.in; Admit Card On April 29

NEET MDS City Intimation Slip 2026: The NEET MDS City Intimation Slip 2026 has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on the official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can now check their allotted exam city through the official websites—natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in .

The city intimation slip tells candidates which city their test center will be in. On May 2, 2026, the NEET MDS 2026 test will be conducted online.

Using their login information, like their User ID and password, candidates can download the city slip.

NEET MDS City Intimation Slip 2026: Dates

City Intimation Slip Release Date: April 22, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: April 29, 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Exam Date: May 2, 2026

NEET MDS City Intimation Slip 2026: How to Download NEET MDS City Intimation Slip 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download the slip:

Step 1: Visit the official websites—natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the “Examinations” section

Step 3: Select “NEET MDS."

Step 4: Click on the NEET MDS 2026 application link

Step 5: Log in using User ID, Password, and Captcha code

Step 6: The city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for reference

NEET MDS City Intimation Slip 2026: Details Mentioned on NEET MDS City Slip 2026

The city intimation slip includes the following information:

Candidate’s Name

Application Number

Roll Number

Allotted Exam City

Exam Date