NBEMS Releases NEET MDS 2026 Demo Test; Exam On May 2

NEET MDS 2026 Demo Test: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET MDS 2026 Demo Test on the official website at natboard.edu.in . As per the official brochure, a demo test shall be available for the benefit of candidates to familiarize themselves with the computer-based test format at the website. Candidates are able to access the Demo test from today onwards.

Students who are appearing in the NEET MDS 2026 exam can appear in the demo test to get familiar with the exam scheme and time-bound sections. It is recommended that students appear in the demo test and increase their chances for higher marks on the entrance test.

NEET MDS 2026 Demo Test: Important Dates

City Intimation Slip: April 22, 2026

Admit Card Release: April 29, 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Exam: May 2, 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Demo Test: Steps to Attempt NEET MDS Demo Test

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the “Demo Test” tab

Step 3: Click on “Sign In”

Step 4: Read instructions carefully

Step 5: Start and attempt the mock test

NEET MDS 2026 Demo Test: Important Instructions

The crucial guidelines for the NEET MDS 2026 Demo Test are provided below for candidates to review:

The NEET MDS mock test will last the same amount of time as the actual exam.

The NEET MDS 2026 demo test will consist of 210 questions.

The purpose of the NEET MDS mock test is to give candidates practice and acquaint them with the computer-based format of the exam.

Questions from the NEET MDS mock exam should not be regarded as sample questions. The upper-right corner of the screen will have a timer.

The NEET MDS mock test 2026 will automatically end when the timer reaches zero.

The question palette, which shows the status of the questions in the NEET MDS demo test, will be located on the right side of the screen.