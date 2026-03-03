NBEMS Releases GPAT 2026 Admit Card At natboard.edu.in; Exam On March 7

GPAT 2026 Admit Card: The GPAT 2026 admission card or hall ticket download link was made available by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on March 2, 2026. The official website, natboard.edu.in, has the option to download the GPAT admit card for 2026. The GPAT exam admit card is currently available for download by candidates who enrolled for the test.

Candidates must input their login information, including their user ID and password, in order to download their GPAT exam hall pass. On exam day, candidates must bring their GPAT hall pass 2025 to the designated testing locations.

GPAT 2026: Exam Date & Time

Exam Date: March 7, 2026

GPAT 2026: Exam Schedule

Entry to Exam Centre Begins: 07:00 AM

Entry Closes: 08:30 AM

Candidate Login Access Granted: 08:45 AM

Login to Read Instructions: 08:50 AM

Exam Starts: 09:00 AM

Exam Ends: 12:00 PM

GPAT 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download the admit card

To obtain their hall passes, candidates might take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link to the GPAT 2026 admission card.

Step 3: Type in your password and user ID.

Step 4: Send in the information.

Step 5: Download the admit card and print it out clearly for your records.

GPAT Hall Ticket 2026: Details Mentioned on Admit Card (Pointer-wise)

Candidate’s full name

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Roll number / Application number

Exam date

Exam timing

Name of the exam centre

Complete address of the exam centre

Reporting time

Important exam day instructions

GPAT 2026: Exam Mode

The GPAT 2026 exam will be conducted online (Computer-Based Test mode).

The test will be administered by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

GPAT 2026: Exam Pattern (Subject-Wise Distribution)

Total Questions: 125

Total Marks: 500

Mode: Computer-Based Test (Online)

GPAT 2026: Subject-wise Distribution

Pharmaceutical Chemistry & Allied Subjects

Questions: 38

Maximum Marks: 152

Pharmaceutics & Allied Subjects

Questions: 38

Maximum Marks: 152

Pharmacology & Allied Subjects

Questions: 28

Maximum Marks: 112

Other Subjects of B.Pharm Course

Questions: 11

Maximum Marks: 44

Pharmacognosy & Allied Subjects

Questions: 10

Maximum Marks: 40

GPAT 2026: Marking Scheme

Correct Answer: +4 marks

Incorrect Answer: –1 mark (negative marking)

Unattempted Question: No marks deducted

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.