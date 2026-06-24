NBEMS Releases FMGE June 2026 Admit Card; Direct Download Link Here

FMGE June 2026 Admit Card: Candidates who have successfully registered for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 session can download their admit cards through the FMGE login window available on the official NBEMS websites. The FMGE June 2026 admit card has been released online on June 24, 2026.

To access the hall ticket, candidates must log in using their User ID and Password. After downloading the admit card, applicants should carefully verify all the details mentioned on it.

In case of any discrepancy or incorrect information, candidates must immediately contact the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) through the official communication channels and get the errors corrected before the examination. The FMGE June 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on June 28, 2026.

Direct Link To Access Admit Card

FMGE June 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates

FMGE 2026 June Admit Card Release Date: June 24, 2026

FMGE 2026 June Exam Date: June 28, 2026

FMGE June 2026 Admit Card: How to Download?

Candidates can check out the step below to download the FMGE June 2026 Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to the official website nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Under the “Screening Test” section, click on “FMGE” tab

Step 3: Under the “June 2026” section, click on “Application Link” button

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button

Step 5: Enter “User ID”, “Password”, and “Captcha code” and log in

The NBEMS FMGE 2026 admit card pdf will be displayed

FMGE June 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned

Candidates should check out the following details mentioned on the FMGE June 2026 Admit Card:

Candidate’s Name

FMGE exam centre and code

Roll number

FMGE complete address

Application ID

Candidate’s photograph

Date of Birth

Exam timings

Disability status of candidate

Reporting and entry closing times at FMGE examination centre along with the exam day guidelines

FMGE June 2026 Admit Card: What To Carry On Exam Day?

FMGE June 2026 Admit Card

Valid photo identification proof (any one of the following):

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Driving Licence

Passport

Voter ID Card

Any other government-issued photo ID

Important: The details mentioned on the FMGE June 2026 admit card must match the details on the photo ID proof carried to the examination centre.