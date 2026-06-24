NBEMS Releases FMGE June 2026 Admit Card; Direct Download Link Here

FMGE June 2026 Admit Card: Candidates who have successfully registered for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 session can download their admit cards through the FMGE login window available on the official NBEMS websites. The FMGE June 2026 admit card has been released online on June 24, 2026.
To access the hall ticket, candidates must log in using their User ID and Password. After downloading the admit card, applicants should carefully verify all the details mentioned on it.
In case of any discrepancy or incorrect information, candidates must immediately contact the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) through the official communication channels and get the errors corrected before the examination. The FMGE June 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on June 28, 2026.
FMGE June 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates
FMGE 2026 June Admit Card Release Date: June 24, 2026
FMGE 2026 June Exam Date: June 28, 2026
FMGE June 2026 Admit Card: How to Download?
Candidates can check out the step below to download the FMGE June 2026 Admit Card:
Step 1: Go to the official website nbe.edu.in
Step 2: Under the “Screening Test” section, click on “FMGE” tab
Step 3: Under the “June 2026” section, click on “Application Link” button
Step 4: Click on the “Login” button
Step 5: Enter “User ID”, “Password”, and “Captcha code” and log in
The NBEMS FMGE 2026 admit card pdf will be displayed
FMGE June 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned
Candidates should check out the following details mentioned on the FMGE June 2026 Admit Card:
Candidate’s Name
FMGE exam centre and code
Roll number
FMGE complete address
Application ID
Candidate’s photograph
Date of Birth
Exam timings
Disability status of candidate
Reporting and entry closing times at FMGE examination centre along with the exam day guidelines
FMGE June 2026 Admit Card: What To Carry On Exam Day?
FMGE June 2026 Admit Card
Valid photo identification proof (any one of the following):
Aadhaar Card
PAN Card
Driving Licence
Passport
Voter ID Card
Any other government-issued photo ID
Important: The details mentioned on the FMGE June 2026 admit card must match the details on the photo ID proof carried to the examination centre.