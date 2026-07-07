NBEMS Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins Today For 53 Posts; Apply Until July 31

NBEMS Recruitment 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will commence the online registration process for its 2026 recruitment drive today, July 7, 2026 on the official website.

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply via the official NBEMS website until July 31, 2026. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to begin earlier, but the board revised the dates due to administrative reasons.

The recruitment aims to fill 53 positions across a variety of roles. However, the board has stated that the number of vacancies may be increased, decreased, or even withdrawn without prior notice.

NBEMS Recruitment 2026: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the NBEMS Recruitment 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment/Vacancy link.

Step 3: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Fill in the online application form with the required details.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents, photograph and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

NBEMS will announce the date of the recruitment examination separately on its official website.

NBEMS Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates can check out the fee details for the NBEMS Recruitment 2026 below:

Applicants from the General, OBC, and Unreserved (UR) categories must pay an application fee of ₹1,500 plus 18% GST. Bank processing fees will be applied separately.

Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories and women are exempt from paying the application fee.

NBEMS Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Candidates can check out the vacancy details for the NBEMS Recruitment 2026 below:

Deputy Director (Medical): 2 posts

Junior Programmer: 1 post

Junior Accountant: 4 posts

Stenographer: 7 posts

Junior Assistant: 39 posts (including 1 backlog vacancy for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category)

NBEMS Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment process will comprise:

Stage I: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Stage II: Computer Knowledge/Skill Test (for applicable posts)

NBEMS has clarified that there will be no interview for Group B and Group C posts. The final merit list for Junior Accountant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant posts will be prepared based on candidates' performance in both stages of the selection process.