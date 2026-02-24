NBEMS Issues GPAT 2026 City Intimation Slip; Exam Scheduled for March 7

GPAT 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the GPAT 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip. The Intimation Slip has been released on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Candidates should note that once the GPAT City of Examination is chosen and allotted, it cannot be changed (after the closing of the correction window), and any request in this regard will not be entertained. NBEMS will allocate the examination center in the chosen city.

In case of any issues, candidates may contact the helpdesk through phone no. +917996165333 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days except gazetted holidays or raise a query from the helpdesk tab, which can be accessed after applicant login.

GPAT 2026: Important Dates

Issue of admit cards: March 2, 2026

NBEMS GPAT 2026 examination: March 7, 2026

Declaration of result: April 7, 2026

GPAT 2026: How to Download?

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the GPAT 2026:

Visit the website - natboard.edu.in.

Click on the GPAT exam tab.

Click on the application link.

Enter the login credentials.

Download the city intimation slip.

GPAT 2026: GPAT Exam Day Schedule 2026

Candidates can check out the GPAT Exam Day Schedule 2026 below:

12:00 PM – Candidates allowed to enter the examination centre; registration begins

01:30 PM – Entry closes at the GPAT examination center.

01:45 PM – Candidate login access begins

01:50 PM – Candidates can log in to read exam instructions

02:00 PM – GPAT 2026 exam starts

05:00 PM – GPAT 2026 exam ends

