NBEMS GPAT Result 2026 To Be Out Tomorrow At natboard.edu.in; Check The Tie Breaking Criteria Here

NBEMS GPAT Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is expected to declare the GPAT result tomorrow, April 6, 2026 as per the official brochure released on the official website at natboard.edu.in . There will be no login credentials required, as NBEMS will release the GPAT rank list.

Through this rank list, candidates will be able to check their application ID, cutoff marks, roll number, GPAT scores, rank, and qualification status. The release date for the GPAT 2026 scorecard will also be mentioned on the rank list.

The GPAT result is prepared based on the final answer key of 2026. As of now, the release of the final answer key is still awaited. However, as per past updates, the final GPAT answer key release date will be mentioned on the result PDF. The GPAT scorecard is released after the results.

NBEMS GPAT Result 2026: How To Access Results

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in

Select the GPAT exam from the examination tab.

Click on the result tab

Click GPAT rank list PDF

Check and download GPAT results.

NBEMS GPAT Result 2026: Scorecard

The scorecard date will be announced via the NBEMS GPAT 2026 Results. The scorecard will be available for candidates to download via applicant login using their User ID and Password, most likely within a week of the result being declared. The scorecards will be available for download on the NBEMS website for six months from the date the results are declared. Requests for scorecards after the end of this window will not be considered.

NBEMS GPAT Result 2026: Tie-Breaking Criteria

When two or more candidates score the same marks, the merit rank is determined using the NBEMS's GPAT tie-breaking criteria. The NBEMS GPAT tie-breaking criteria for 2026 are as follows.

Candidates with fewer incorrect answers (negative responses) get a higher ranking.

An older candidate ranks higher on the merit list.

Candidates with higher Class 12 marks (based on application details) are ranked higher.

Candidates who scored higher in Class 10 are given preference.