NBEMS GPAT 2026 Result OUT At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here

NBEMS GPAT 2026 Result: The GPAT results for 2026 have been made public by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences. Candidates can visit natboard.edu.in, the official website, to view the results. No login information will be required because NBEMS will publish the GPAT rank list.

Candidates can view their application ID, cutoff marks, roll number, GPAT scores, rank, and qualification status using this rank list. The rank list will also include the date of the GPAT 2026 scorecard's release.

Direct link for official notification

Direct link to check the result

NBEMS GPAT 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the official website.

Step 2: From the examination tab, choose the GPAT exam.

Step 3: Select the "Result" tab.

Step 4: Click the PDF of the GPAT rank list.

Step 5: Examine and download the GPAT results.

Direct link to check the result

NBEMS GPAT 2026 Result: Scorecard details

The scorecard date will be announced using the NBEMS GPAT 2026 Results. Candidates can get the scorecard by logging in with their User ID and Password within a week of the results being made public. The scorecards are available for download on the NBEMS website for six months after the results are announced. Requests for scorecards will not be considered after this window closes.

If you have any questions, please write to NBEMS via its Communication Web Portal or call 011-45593000.