NBEMS GPAT 2026 Result Declared: 5,362 Candidates Qualify; Check Category-Wise Cut-Off Here

NBEMS GPAT 2026 Result: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences released the GPAT results 2026 on the official website. Candidates can visit natboard.edu.in , the official website, to view the results. No login information will be required because NBEMS has published the GPAT Category-wise list in the official notification.

Candidates can view their application ID, cutoff marks, roll number, GPAT scores, rank, and qualification status using this notice. The GPAT 2026 scorecards will be released on/after 15th April, 2026.

As per the official notification, 5,362 overall candidates qualified for GPAT 2026, including 5,239 Non-PwBD and 123 PwBD candidates.

NBEMS GPAT 2026 Result: Category-wise Cut-off (Percentile, Score & Rank)

General (Non-EWS, Non-PwBD):

Percentile: 96.2586493

Score: 213

Rank: 2059

General (Non-EWS, PwBD):

Percentile: 48.9825988

Score: 104

Rank: 27489

General (EWS, Non-PwBD):

Percentile: 90.8238059

Score: 180

Rank: 4979

General (EWS, PwBD)

Percentile: 50.0270437

Score: 105

Rank: 26913

OBC-NCL (Non-PwBD):

Percentile: 90.0870992

Score: 177

Rank: 5431

OBC-NCL (PwBD):

Percentile: 45.7149785

Score: 100

Rank: 29552

SC (Non-PwBD):

Percentile: 76.4664192

Score: 142

Rank: 12820

SC (PwBD):

Percentile: 46.5766455

Score: 101

Rank: 28712

ST (Non-PwBD):

Percentile: 59.1939124

Score: 116

Rank: 22213

ST (PwBD):

Percentile: 57.3847847

Score: 114

Rank: 23181

NBEMS GPAT 2026 Result: Category-wise Qualified Candidates

General (EWS - NO):

Non-PwBD: 744

PwBD: 36

Total: 780

General (EWS - YES):

Non-PwBD: 947

PwBD: 12

Total: 959

OBC-NCL:

Non-PwBD: 2247

PwBD: 61

Total: 2308

SC:

Non-PwBD: 889

PwBD: 11

Total: 900

ST:

Non-PwBD: 412

PwBD: 3

Total: 415

Total Qualified Candidates:

Non-PwBD: 5239

PwBD: 123

Grand Total: 5362

Check the Official Notification Here