NBEMS GPAT 2026 Result Declared: 5,362 Candidates Qualify; Check Category-Wise Cut-Off Here

NBEMS GPAT 2026 Result: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences released the GPAT results 2026 on the official website. Candidates can visit , the official website, to view the results. No login information will be required because NBEMS has published the GPAT Category-wise list in the official notification.
Candidates can view their application ID, cutoff marks, roll number, GPAT scores, rank, and qualification status using this notice. The GPAT 2026 scorecards will be released on/after 15th April, 2026.
As per the official notification, 5,362 overall candidates qualified for GPAT 2026, including 5,239 Non-PwBD and 123 PwBD candidates.
NBEMS GPAT 2026 Result: Category-wise Cut-off (Percentile, Score & Rank)
General (Non-EWS, Non-PwBD):
Percentile: 96.2586493
Score: 213
Rank: 2059
General (Non-EWS, PwBD):
Percentile: 48.9825988
Score: 104
Rank: 27489
General (EWS, Non-PwBD):
Percentile: 90.8238059
Score: 180
Rank: 4979
General (EWS, PwBD)
Percentile: 50.0270437
Score: 105
Rank: 26913
OBC-NCL (Non-PwBD):
Percentile: 90.0870992
Score: 177
Rank: 5431
OBC-NCL (PwBD):
Percentile: 45.7149785
Score: 100
Rank: 29552
SC (Non-PwBD):
Percentile: 76.4664192
Score: 142
Rank: 12820
SC (PwBD):
Percentile: 46.5766455
Score: 101
Rank: 28712
ST (Non-PwBD):
Percentile: 59.1939124
Score: 116
Rank: 22213
ST (PwBD):
Percentile: 57.3847847
Score: 114
Rank: 23181
NBEMS GPAT 2026 Result: Category-wise Qualified Candidates
General (EWS - NO):
Non-PwBD: 744
PwBD: 36
Total: 780
General (EWS - YES):
Non-PwBD: 947
PwBD: 12
Total: 959
OBC-NCL:
Non-PwBD: 2247
PwBD: 61
Total: 2308
SC:
Non-PwBD: 889
PwBD: 11
Total: 900
ST:
Non-PwBD: 412
PwBD: 3
Total: 415
Total Qualified Candidates:
Non-PwBD: 5239
PwBD: 123
Grand Total: 5362