NBEMS GPAT 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Check Reporting Time, And Examination Guidelines

GPAT 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be conducting the GPAT-2026 Exam tomorrow, i.e., March 7th, 2026. This exam will be conducted across the various examination centers in India. The results will be declared on April 7th, 2026

The duration of the exam is 180 minutes and will cover subjects such as pharmaceutical chemistry, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutics, and more.

GPAT 2026: Exam Timings

Candidates can refer to the timings below for the GPAT 2026:

Reporting at exam centre: 7 AM

Entry Closes: 8.30 AM

Instruction Login: 8.45 AM to 8.50 AM

Exam Starts: 9.00 AM

Exam Ends: 12.00 AM

GPAT 2026: Examination Guidelines

Candidates can check out the following details:

Students should reach the examination center one hour before the examinations.

Students coming late will not be allowed inside the examination premises.

Make sure to reach before the reporting time

Follow all security and verification procedures at the test center.

Avoid carrying prohibited items such as electronic gadgets

Candidates must carefully read all instructions mentioned on the admit card to ensure smooth entry into the examination hall.

GPAT 2026: Exam Pattern

Candidates can check out the exam pattern below:

Total Questions: 125

Total Marks: 500

Mode: Computer-Based Test (Online)

GPAT 2026: Marking Scheme

Correct Answer - 4 Marks

Incorrect Answer-1 Marks

MCQs - 125 Questions

Check Official Notification Here