NBEMS GPAT 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today At natbord.edu.in; Last Chance Check What Can Be Edited

NBEMS GPAT 2026 Application Correction Window: The NBEMS GPAT 2026 application correction window will end today, January 19, 2026, according to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. Candidates can visit the official website and finish the rectification process within the allotted time if they have already submitted their NBEMS GPAT 2026 applications and would like to make changes to the information provided. The official website, natbord.edu.in, offers the NBEMS GPAT 2026 application correction window.

NBEMS GPAT 2026 Application Correction Window: Important dates

Edit window for all payment-successful applications

Date: January 19, 2026

(Candidates can edit details/documents except Name, Nationality, Email ID, Mobile Number, Aadhaar Number and Test City)

Selective edit window to correct deficient/incorrect images

Items allowed: Photograph, Signature, Thumb impression

Dates: February 6 to February 9, 2026

Final selective edit window to correct deficient/incorrect images

Items allowed: Photograph, Signature, Thumb impression

Dates: February 17 to February 19, 2026

Intimation of test city: February 24, 2026

Issue of admit cards: March 2, 2026

NBEMS GPAT 2026 examination: March 7, 2026

Declaration of result: April 7, 2026

NBEMS GPAT 2026 Application Correction Window: What can be changed?

Candidates are allowed to edit details or upload documents, except for the following fields:

Name

Nationality

Email ID

Mobile number

Aadhaar number

Test city

Note: No changes will be permitted in the above-mentioned details once submitted

NBEMS GPAT 2026 Application Correction Window: Steps to make the correction

On the official website, the GPAT 2026 application correction window is currently available. To modify the application form, adhere to the instructions provided:

Step 1: Go to NBEMS's official website

Step 2: Go to Examinations and select GPAT.

Step 3: Select the application link.

Step 4: Select Login and input your password and user ID.

Step 5: Select the editable fields and make the necessary adjustments.

Step 6: Click "Submit" after saving.