NBEMS FMGE June 2026 Registration Closes Today At natboard.edu.in; Exam On June 28

NBEMS FMGE June 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 session today, May 11, at 11:55 PM. Eligible candidates can complete the application process online through the official website, NBEMS .

The entrance exam, which is required for foreign medical graduates seeking to practice in India, will be held on June 28 in a computer-based format at multiple locations throughout the country.

Direct link for official announcement

Direct link to apply

NBEMS FMGE June 2026 Registration: Important Dates and Timings

Application Window Opens: April 21, 2026 (3:00 PM)

Application window closes: May 11, 2026 (11:55 PM)

Exam Date: June 28, 2026

Result Declaration: July 28, 2026

FMGE June 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to submit the application form:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website.

Step 2: Click on the FMGE June 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Register using the required details and log in.

Step 4: Fill in the application form.

Step 5: Upload documents as per the prescribed specifications.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

FMGE June 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for FMGE June 2026, candidates must:

Be an Indian citizen or OCI cardholder.

Hold a recognised primary medical qualification.

Have their final medical degree results declared on or before April 30, 2026.

Provide documentary proof of passing all required subjects.

Possess an Eligibility Certificate from the National Medical Commission (NMC), if applicable.

Have qualified NEET-UG if they began their medical education abroad after 2018.

Candidates with postgraduate medical qualifications from countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand may be exempt from FMGE, subject to NMC rules.

FMGE June 2026 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the following fee online:

Examination Fee: ₹5,250

GST (18%): ₹945

Total Fee: ₹6,195

The fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

FMGE June 2026: Help Desk

Candidates facing issues with registration, payments, or refunds can contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or submit queries through the official helpline portal. NBEMS has advised candidates to complete the application process before the deadline to avoid last-minute server issues

