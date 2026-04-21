NBEMS FMGE June 2026 Registration Begins Today At natboard.edu.in; Apply By May 11, Exam On June 28

NBEMS FMGE June 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has opened the application window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 session. The entrance test, mandatory for foreign medical graduates seeking to practise in India, will be conducted on June 28 in a computer-based format across multiple centres in the country.
The registration process began on April 21 at 3 pm and will remain open till May 11, 11:55 pm. Candidates have been advised to carefully read the information bulletin available on the official NBEMS website before filling out the form.
Direct link for official announcement
Direct link for registration information bulletins
Direct link to check the image upload instruction
Direct link for new candidate registration
Direct link for already registered candidates
NBEMS FMGE June 2026 Registration: Important Dates and Timings
Information Bulletin Available: April 21, 2026 (from 3:00 PM)
Application Window Opens: April 21, 2026 (3:00 PM)
Application window closes: May 11, 2026 (11:55 PM)
Exam Date: June 28, 2026
Result Declaration: By July 28, 2026
NBEMS FMGE June 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria (FMGE June 2026):
Must be an Indian citizen or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI)
Must have a recognised primary medical qualification verified by the Indian Embassy
Final result of the medical degree must be declared on or before April 30, 2026
Must provide documentary proof of passing all required subjects
Must have an Eligibility Certificate from NMC (if applicable)
Candidates studying abroad after 2018 must have qualified NEET-UG
Must meet MBBS admission criteria in India (PCB + English requirements)
Candidates with degrees from certain countries (US, UK, Canada, etc.) with PG qualification may be exempt from FMGE
Must have all required documents, including degree/provisional certificate
Any incorrect information or missing documents will lead to disqualification
NBEMS FMGE June 2026 Registration: Application Fee
Exam Fee: ₹5,250
GST (18%): ₹945
Total: ₹6,195 (excluding gateway charges)
Fee is non-refundable and non-transferable
Pay online only (UPI/debit/credit card)
NBEMS FMGE June 2026 Registration: Steps to apply
Candidates can complete the application process online by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit NBEMS official website
Step 2: Select the link for FMGE June 2026 registration
Step 3: Register yourself using basic details and log in
Step 4: Fill in the application form with personal and educational information
Step 5: Upload supporting documents as per guidelines
Step 6: Make the payment through available payment gateway
Step 7: Submit the application form and take its printout
Direct link for new candidate registration
Direct link for already registered candidates
NBEMS FMGE June 2026: Exam and Application Details
The FMGE June 2026 exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode at designated centres nationwide. Candidates must ensure that they meet all eligibility requirements, including documentation, before applying.
NBEMS FMGE June 2026: Exam Scheme
Mode & Paper
Single paper exam conducted in computer-based mode
Total 300 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
Each question has 4 options (English only)
Exam Structure
Divided into 2 parts (Part A & Part B)
150 questions per part
150 minutes per part
Conducted on the same day with a scheduled break
Section-wise Format
Each part further divided into time-bound sections
Example: 3 sections = 50 questions + 50 minutes each
Cannot move to next section before time ends
No option to revisit a section once time is over
Marking Scheme
No negative marking
Must score minimum 150 out of 300 to qualify
Review Option
Questions can be marked for review within a section
Must be reviewed before section time ends
Result Format
Declared as Pass/Fail only
No sectional marks will be shared
No rechecking or re-evaluation allowed
Attempts
No limit on attempts
Once qualified, cannot appear again
In case of any query regarding application process, payment failure, and refund, NBEMS Candidate Care Support may be contacted on +91-7996165333 or queries raised through the helpline portal by logging into their account.
Regarding any query for eligibility criteria or documents, the NBEMS communication web portal can be used.
The application period is open and it is advisable for the candidates to avoid applying on the last day as there might be problems due to server load and technical difficulties.