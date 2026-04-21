NBEMS FMGE June 2026 Registration Begins Today At natboard.edu.in; Apply By May 11, Exam On June 28

NBEMS FMGE June 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has opened the application window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 session. The entrance test, mandatory for foreign medical graduates seeking to practise in India, will be conducted on June 28 in a computer-based format across multiple centres in the country.

The registration process began on April 21 at 3 pm and will remain open till May 11, 11:55 pm. Candidates have been advised to carefully read the information bulletin available on the official NBEMS website before filling out the form.

Direct link for official announcement

Direct link to apply

Direct link for registration information bulletins

Direct link to check the image upload instruction

Direct link for new candidate registration

Direct link for already registered candidates

NBEMS FMGE June 2026 Registration: Important Dates and Timings

Information Bulletin Available: April 21, 2026 (from 3:00 PM)

Application Window Opens: April 21, 2026 (3:00 PM)

Application window closes: May 11, 2026 (11:55 PM)

Exam Date: June 28, 2026

Result Declaration: By July 28, 2026

NBEMS FMGE June 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria (FMGE June 2026):

Must be an Indian citizen or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI)

Must have a recognised primary medical qualification verified by the Indian Embassy

Final result of the medical degree must be declared on or before April 30, 2026

Must provide documentary proof of passing all required subjects

Must have an Eligibility Certificate from NMC (if applicable)

Candidates studying abroad after 2018 must have qualified NEET-UG

Must meet MBBS admission criteria in India (PCB + English requirements)

Candidates with degrees from certain countries (US, UK, Canada, etc.) with PG qualification may be exempt from FMGE

Must have all required documents, including degree/provisional certificate

Any incorrect information or missing documents will lead to disqualification

NBEMS FMGE June 2026 Registration: Application Fee

Exam Fee: ₹5,250

GST (18%): ₹945

Total: ₹6,195 (excluding gateway charges)

Fee is non-refundable and non-transferable

Pay online only (UPI/debit/credit card)

NBEMS FMGE June 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Candidates can complete the application process online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit NBEMS official website

Step 2: Select the link for FMGE June 2026 registration

Step 3: Register yourself using basic details and log in

Step 4: Fill in the application form with personal and educational information

Step 5: Upload supporting documents as per guidelines

Step 6: Make the payment through available payment gateway

Step 7: Submit the application form and take its printout

Direct link for new candidate registration

Direct link for already registered candidates

Direct link to apply

NBEMS FMGE June 2026: Exam and Application Details

The FMGE June 2026 exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode at designated centres nationwide. Candidates must ensure that they meet all eligibility requirements, including documentation, before applying.

NBEMS FMGE June 2026: Exam Scheme

Mode & Paper

Single paper exam conducted in computer-based mode

Total 300 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Each question has 4 options (English only)

Exam Structure

Divided into 2 parts (Part A & Part B)

150 questions per part

150 minutes per part

Conducted on the same day with a scheduled break

Section-wise Format

Each part further divided into time-bound sections

Example: 3 sections = 50 questions + 50 minutes each

Cannot move to next section before time ends

No option to revisit a section once time is over

Marking Scheme

No negative marking

Must score minimum 150 out of 300 to qualify

Review Option

Questions can be marked for review within a section

Must be reviewed before section time ends

Result Format

Declared as Pass/Fail only

No sectional marks will be shared

No rechecking or re-evaluation allowed

Attempts

No limit on attempts

Once qualified, cannot appear again

In case of any query regarding application process, payment failure, and refund, NBEMS Candidate Care Support may be contacted on +91-7996165333 or queries raised through the helpline portal by logging into their account.

Regarding any query for eligibility criteria or documents, the NBEMS communication web portal can be used.

The application period is open and it is advisable for the candidates to avoid applying on the last day as there might be problems due to server load and technical difficulties.