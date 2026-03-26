NBEMS Flags Fake Website; Legal Action Initiated Against Fraudsters

The National Board Of Examinations in Medical Sciences has issued a official notification cautioning the public, stakeholders, and general public about a fraudulent website impersonating its official portal.

According to NBEMS, certain unknown and unauthorized individuals/groups have created an unauthorized website called natboard.online that closely resembles the board's official website, natboard.edu.in. The fake website imitates the official portal's domain name and layout in an apparent attempt to mislead the public, stakeholders, applicants, vendors, and other users.

The board stated that natboard.edu.in is the only official website and that the spoofed site is not owned or authorized by NBEMS.

In its advisory, NBEMS stated that it will not be responsible for any information, transactions, payments, or communications made through the fraudulent website. Candidates and stakeholders have been strictly warned against relying on any content published on such fake platforms.

The board has advised users not to share personal, financial, or confidential information on suspicious websites, and to avoid making payments or submitting applications outside of the official portal.

NBEMS also stated that legal action is being taken against those responsible for operating the fake website. The incident has been reported to the appropriate authorities, which include cybercrime officials and domain registrars.

Advising caution, NBEMS has asked the public to verify the authenticity of websites before engaging in any transaction or communication. For accurate updates and information, users are encouraged to visit only the official website or contact the board through its verified channels.

The notice has been issued in public interest to prevent fraud and safeguard candidates from potential cyber threats.

Check Official Notification Here