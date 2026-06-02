NBEMS Extends Accreditation Application Deadline To June 15; Check Full Revised Schedule Here

NBEMS Accreditation Application Deadline: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the last date for submitting applications for accreditation of DNB, DrNB, FNB, and Post MBBS Diploma programmes under the January–May 2026 cycle. Medical colleges, hospitals, and healthcare institutions seeking accreditation can now complete the online application process by June 15, 2026.

Earlier, the deadline for online submission was May 29, 2026. Through an official notification, NBEMS announced the extension to provide additional time for eligible institutions to complete the application process and submit the required documents.

Along with the extension of the online application deadline, NBEMS has also revised the last date for submitting hard copy documents. Institutions can now send the required physical documents to the NBEMS office till June 30, 2026.

Applicants are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria, accreditation requirements, and document guidelines before submitting their applications within the revised timeline.

Direct Link To Check Notice

NBEMS Accreditation Application Deadline: Revised NBEMS Accreditation Schedule 2026

Last Date for Online Application Submission: June 15, 2026

Last Date for Receipt of Hard Copy at NBEMS Office: June 30, 202

NBEMS Accreditation Application Deadline: Help Desk

NBEMS can be contacted for any query/assistance through Communication portal. This portal can be accessed by using the Quick Link “Communication Web Portal” available on the NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in under the “Contact Us” menu.