NBEMS DrNB Final Practical Result 2026 Out For April Session At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here

NBEMS DrNB Final Practical Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the DrNB Final Practical Examination Result for the April 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the practical examinations can now check their results through the official NBEMS website.

The result has been published for candidates across several DrNB specialties. NBEMS has congratulated all candidates who have successfully cleared the examination and wished them success in their future endeavours.

NBEMS DrNB Final Practical Result 2026: Specialties

The result has been announced for the following specialties:

Cardiac Anaesthesia

Neuro Anaesthesia

Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery

Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course) Part I

Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course) Part II (Final)

Cardiology

Clinical Haematology

Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology

Critical Care Medicine

Endocrinology

Gynaecological Oncology

Interventional Radiology

Medical Gastroenterology

Medical Genetics

Medical Oncology

Neonatology

Nephrology

Neuro Surgery

Neuro Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course) Part I

Neuro Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course) Part II (Final)

Neurology

Paediatric Cardiology

Paediatric Critical Care

Paediatric Surgery

Paediatric Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course) Part I

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course) Part I

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course) Part II (Final)

Surgical Gastroenterology

Surgical Oncology

Urology

NBEMS DrNB Final Practical Result 2026: Steps to check result

Candidates can follow these steps to check their result:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Open the result section on the website.

Step 3: Click on the link for the DrNB Final Practical Examination April 2026 session result.

Step 4: The result page will open on the screen.

Step 5: Search for your examination details or name/roll number in the published result.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a copy for future reference.

NBEMS DrNB Final Practical Result 2026: Direct result access

Candidates can also access the result directly through the NBEMS result portal at natboard.edu.in/parinam/dnbpractical/index.

The declaration marks the release of the practical examination results for the April 2026 session. Candidates who have cleared the examination can now proceed with the next formalities as applicable to their course and specialty.