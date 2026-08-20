NBEMS DrNB Final Practical Result 2026 Out For April Session At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here

NBEMS DrNB Final Practical Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the DrNB Final Practical Examination Result for the April 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the practical examinations can now check their results through the official NBEMS website.
The result has been published for candidates across several DrNB specialties. NBEMS has congratulated all candidates who have successfully cleared the examination and wished them success in their future endeavours.
NBEMS DrNB Final Practical Result 2026: Specialties
The result has been announced for the following specialties:
Cardiac Anaesthesia
Neuro Anaesthesia
Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery
Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course) Part I
Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course) Part II (Final)
Cardiology
Clinical Haematology
Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology
Critical Care Medicine
Endocrinology
Gynaecological Oncology
Interventional Radiology
Medical Gastroenterology
Medical Genetics
Medical Oncology
Neonatology
Nephrology
Neuro Surgery
Neuro Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course) Part I
Neuro Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course) Part II (Final)
Neurology
Paediatric Cardiology
Paediatric Critical Care
Paediatric Surgery
Paediatric Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course) Part I
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course) Part I
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course) Part II (Final)
Surgical Gastroenterology
Surgical Oncology
Urology
NBEMS DrNB Final Practical Result 2026: Steps to check result
Candidates can follow these steps to check their result:
Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
Step 2: Open the result section on the website.
Step 3: Click on the link for the DrNB Final Practical Examination April 2026 session result.
Step 4: The result page will open on the screen.
Step 5: Search for your examination details or name/roll number in the published result.
Step 6: Download the result and keep a copy for future reference.
NBEMS DrNB Final Practical Result 2026: Direct result access
Candidates can also access the result directly through the NBEMS result portal at natboard.edu.in/parinam/dnbpractical/index.
The declaration marks the release of the practical examination results for the April 2026 session. Candidates who have cleared the examination can now proceed with the next formalities as applicable to their course and specialty.