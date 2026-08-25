NBEMS DNB Final Theory Result June 2026 Out At natboard.edu.in; Check Practical Exam Schedule

NBEMS DNB Final Theory Result June 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the DNB Final Theory Examination June 2026 result. As per the official notice dated August 25, the result was declared on August 24, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in. The DNB Final Theory examinations were conducted from June 18 to June 21, 2026, on a hybrid platform at examination centres across the country.

NBEMS DNB Final Theory result dates

Candidates should note the following dates related to the result and the next stage of the examination:

DNB Final Theory Exam: June 18 to June 21, 2026

Result declared: August 24, 2026

Official notice issued: August 25, 2026

Answer script request deadline: August 31, 2026

Unassessed answer re-evaluation deadline: September 3, 2026

DNB Final Practical Examination: September 8 to November 6, 2026 (tentative)

The paper-wise marks and grand total will be provided through the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement/scorecard, which candidates will be able to download through the candidate login under the application link once it is made available.

NBEMS DNB Final Theory Result June 2026: Steps to check result

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Open the link for the DNB Final Theory Examination June 2026 result.

Step 3: Log in through the candidate login using the required credentials.

Step 4: Submit the login details to view the result.

Step 5: Check the qualifying status and other details displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and save a copy for future reference.

The detailed scorecard containing paper-wise marks and the grand total will be made available through candidate login shortly.

NBEMS DNB Final Theory Result June 2026: Failed candidates can request answer scripts

Candidates who have not qualified the DNB Final Theory Examination can request digital copies of their answer scripts.

The request must be submitted through the NBEMS Miscellaneous D Fee Payment Online Portal within seven calendar days of the result declaration.

Fee: Rs 100 per question paper, plus 18% GST

Last date to apply: August 31, 2026

Requests submitted after the deadline will not be entertained.

NBEMS has clarified that the answer-script facility is available to candidates who have failed to qualify the theory examination.

NBEMS DNB Final Theory Result June 2026: Re-evaluation rules for answers

NBEMS has also specified that there will be no general re-evaluation of answer scripts. Re-evaluation is permitted only in the rare situation where an answer was actually attempted but was incorrectly marked as "NOT ATTEMPTED" by the assessor.

Candidates can submit such requests through the NBEMS Miscellaneous Payment Online Portal.

Re-evaluation fee: Rs 500 per paper

Last date: September 3, 2026

Requests received after the prescribed deadline will not be considered.

DNB Final Practical Exam 2026 schedule

Candidates who qualify the theory examination will proceed to the DNB Final Practical Examination. NBEMS has released a tentative schedule covering various specialities.

The practical examinations are scheduled to begin on September 8, 2026, with the final examinations currently scheduled up to November 6, 2026.

Some of the key dates are:

Emergency Medicine (OSCE): September 8

Palliative Medicine: September 9

Pharmacology: September 9 and 10

Anaesthesiology (OSCE), Batch I & II: September 9 and 10

Biochemistry: September 10 and 11

Forensic Medicine: September 11

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation: September 11

Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OSCE), Batch I & II: September 16 and 17

Hospital Administration: September 17

Physiology: September 17 and 18

General Surgery (OSCE), Batch I & II: September 18 and 19

General Medicine (OSCE), Batch I & II: September 22 and 23

Family Medicine: September 24

Orthopaedics (OSCE): September 24 and 25

Anatomy: September 25

Community Medicine: September 25

Geriatric Medicine: September 29 and 30

Respiratory Medicine (OSCE): October 1

Ophthalmology (OSCE), Batch I & II: October 6 and 7

Microbiology: October 7 to 9

Radiation Oncology (OSCE): October 8

Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion: October 8

Pathology: October 8 and 9

Paediatrics (OSCE), Batch I & II: October 9 and 10

Radio Diagnosis (OSCE), Batch I & II: October 13 and 14

Nuclear Medicine: October 14

Psychiatry (OSCE): October 15

Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy (OSCE): October 16

Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) (OSCE): October 17

Anaesthesiology (OSCE), Batch III & IV: October 22 and 23

General Surgery (OSCE), Batch III: October 24

General Medicine (OSCE), Batch III & IV: October 27 and 28

Orthopaedics (OSCE), Batch III: October 31

Paediatrics (OSCE), Batch III & IV: November 3 and 4

Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OSCE), Batch III & IV: November 5 and 6

Final practical schedule details

NBEMS has stressed that the above practical examination schedule is purely tentative. The final date, time and venue will be mentioned in the admit cards issued to eligible candidates.

Candidates who qualify the theory examination will receive practical examination details through their Online Exit Examination Portal (OEEP) account. Admit cards will be made available through OEEP once the practical examination centres are notified.

NBEMS has also clarified that it will not send separate communication through email or post regarding the allotment of practical examination centres. Candidates should therefore regularly check the official NBEMS website and their OEEP account for updates.

For further queries, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or use the communication portal available on the official examination website.