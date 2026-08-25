NBEMS DNB Final Theory Result June 2026 Out At natboard.edu.in; Check Practical Exam Schedule

NBEMS DNB Final Theory Result June 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the DNB Final Theory Examination June 2026 result. As per the official notice dated August 25, the result was declared on August 24, 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in. The DNB Final Theory examinations were conducted from June 18 to June 21, 2026, on a hybrid platform at examination centres across the country.
NBEMS DNB Final Theory result dates
Candidates should note the following dates related to the result and the next stage of the examination:
DNB Final Theory Exam: June 18 to June 21, 2026
Result declared: August 24, 2026
Official notice issued: August 25, 2026
Answer script request deadline: August 31, 2026
Unassessed answer re-evaluation deadline: September 3, 2026
DNB Final Practical Examination: September 8 to November 6, 2026 (tentative)
The paper-wise marks and grand total will be provided through the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement/scorecard, which candidates will be able to download through the candidate login under the application link once it is made available.
NBEMS DNB Final Theory Result June 2026: Steps to check result
Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:
Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
Step 2: Open the link for the DNB Final Theory Examination June 2026 result.
Step 3: Log in through the candidate login using the required credentials.
Step 4: Submit the login details to view the result.
Step 5: Check the qualifying status and other details displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download the result and save a copy for future reference.
The detailed scorecard containing paper-wise marks and the grand total will be made available through candidate login shortly.
NBEMS DNB Final Theory Result June 2026: Failed candidates can request answer scripts
Candidates who have not qualified the DNB Final Theory Examination can request digital copies of their answer scripts.
The request must be submitted through the NBEMS Miscellaneous D Fee Payment Online Portal within seven calendar days of the result declaration.
Fee: Rs 100 per question paper, plus 18% GST
Last date to apply: August 31, 2026
Requests submitted after the deadline will not be entertained.
NBEMS has clarified that the answer-script facility is available to candidates who have failed to qualify the theory examination.
NBEMS DNB Final Theory Result June 2026: Re-evaluation rules for answers
NBEMS has also specified that there will be no general re-evaluation of answer scripts. Re-evaluation is permitted only in the rare situation where an answer was actually attempted but was incorrectly marked as "NOT ATTEMPTED" by the assessor.
Candidates can submit such requests through the NBEMS Miscellaneous Payment Online Portal.
Re-evaluation fee: Rs 500 per paper
Last date: September 3, 2026
Requests received after the prescribed deadline will not be considered.
DNB Final Practical Exam 2026 schedule
Candidates who qualify the theory examination will proceed to the DNB Final Practical Examination. NBEMS has released a tentative schedule covering various specialities.
The practical examinations are scheduled to begin on September 8, 2026, with the final examinations currently scheduled up to November 6, 2026.
Some of the key dates are:
Emergency Medicine (OSCE): September 8
Palliative Medicine: September 9
Pharmacology: September 9 and 10
Anaesthesiology (OSCE), Batch I & II: September 9 and 10
Biochemistry: September 10 and 11
Forensic Medicine: September 11
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation: September 11
Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OSCE), Batch I & II: September 16 and 17
Hospital Administration: September 17
Physiology: September 17 and 18
General Surgery (OSCE), Batch I & II: September 18 and 19
General Medicine (OSCE), Batch I & II: September 22 and 23
Family Medicine: September 24
Orthopaedics (OSCE): September 24 and 25
Anatomy: September 25
Community Medicine: September 25
Geriatric Medicine: September 29 and 30
Respiratory Medicine (OSCE): October 1
Ophthalmology (OSCE), Batch I & II: October 6 and 7
Microbiology: October 7 to 9
Radiation Oncology (OSCE): October 8
Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion: October 8
Pathology: October 8 and 9
Paediatrics (OSCE), Batch I & II: October 9 and 10
Radio Diagnosis (OSCE), Batch I & II: October 13 and 14
Nuclear Medicine: October 14
Psychiatry (OSCE): October 15
Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy (OSCE): October 16
Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) (OSCE): October 17
Anaesthesiology (OSCE), Batch III & IV: October 22 and 23
General Surgery (OSCE), Batch III: October 24
General Medicine (OSCE), Batch III & IV: October 27 and 28
Orthopaedics (OSCE), Batch III: October 31
Paediatrics (OSCE), Batch III & IV: November 3 and 4
Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OSCE), Batch III & IV: November 5 and 6
Final practical schedule details
NBEMS has stressed that the above practical examination schedule is purely tentative. The final date, time and venue will be mentioned in the admit cards issued to eligible candidates.
Candidates who qualify the theory examination will receive practical examination details through their Online Exit Examination Portal (OEEP) account. Admit cards will be made available through OEEP once the practical examination centres are notified.
NBEMS has also clarified that it will not send separate communication through email or post regarding the allotment of practical examination centres. Candidates should therefore regularly check the official NBEMS website and their OEEP account for updates.
For further queries, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or use the communication portal available on the official examination website.