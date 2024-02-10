NBEMS Announces FMGE December 2023 Pass Certificate Distribution Schedule

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has unveiled the dates for the release of FMGE (Screening Test) December 2023 Pass Certificates. According to the official notification, pass certificates will be issued in person to candidates who were declared qualified for the FMGE December 2023 session. These certificates are specifically for individuals who participated in the FMGE held on January 20, 2024.

Distribution Schedule

Candidates can obtain their FMGE (Screening Test) December 2023 Pass Certificates from the NBEMS office located in PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi. The distribution of pass certificates is scheduled to take place between February 20 to April 6, 2024, as per the timeline specified on each candidate's entry slip.

Important Instructions

The official notification emphasizes the importance of the self-declaration included in the Entry Slip. Candidates are required to thoroughly read, understand, and complete this self-declaration before arriving to collect their FMGE Pass Certificate. The release of pass certificates is contingent upon the submission of this self-declaration.

Furthermore, the notification states that candidates declared qualified in FMGE December 2023 must adhere to the assigned schedule for collecting their pass certificates. Failure to do so will result in a six-month window for collection after the declaration of results. After this period, candidates risk their candidature and results for FMGE December 2023 being deemed as canceled, with no further opportunity to obtain the Pass Certificate.