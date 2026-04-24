NBEMS Announces DNB Final Examinations 2026 Schedule; Exams From June 18–21

NBEMS DNB Final Examinations June 2026 Application: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited applications for the DNB Final Examination, June 2026, which will be held from June 18 to June 21, 2026, in a computer-based format at centers across the country.

Interested candidates can apply online from April 24 to May 14, 2026, and are advised to go through the official information bulletin for complete details on eligibility, exam pattern, and fees before applying.

For queries related to application form submission/ Refund of failed transactions/payment gateway-related issues, etc., Candidates can contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through the applicant login.

For queries related to Eligibility/Documents, candidates can write at the NBEMS Communication Web Portal .

Direct Link To Apply

NBEMS DNB Final Examinations June 2026 Application: Important Dates

Online Application Form Submission (Theory & Practical / Only Practical): 24 April 2026 (from 03:00 PM onwards) to 14 May 2026 (till 11:55 PM)

Date of Theory Examination: 18, 19, 20, and 21 June 2026

NBEMS DNB Final Examinations June 2026 Application: Fee Structure

DNB Trainees (Theory & Practical):

Examination Fee: ₹5,250

Registration Fee: Not Applicable

Total: ₹5,250

MD/MS Candidates (Theory & Practical):

Examination Fee: ₹5,250

Registration Fee: ₹1,000

Total: ₹6,250

Only Practical Examination (for DNB Trainees or MD/MS Candidates):

Examination Fee: ₹5,250

NBEMS DNB Final Examinations June 2026: Date of Examinations & Result

Candidates can check out the examination dates below:

Paper I:

Day: Thursday

Date: 18 June 2026

Time: 02:00 PM – 05:00 PM

Paper II:

Day: Friday

Date: 19 June 2026

Time: 02:00 PM – 05:00 PM

Paper III:

Day: Saturday

Date: 20 June 2026

Time: 02:00 PM – 05:00 PM

Paper IV:

Day: Sunday

Date: 21 June 2026

Time: 02:00 PM – 05:00 PM