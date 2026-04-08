NBE Issues DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card At nbe.edu.in; Check Steps To Download Here

DNB PDCET 2026: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2026 admit cards on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, nbe.edu.in. Applications will need to enter their user ID and password as login information. The examination will be held on April 12, 2026.

A valid photo ID proof, such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID card, PAN card, driver's license, or passport, must be brought to the exam location with the DNB PDCET hall ticket.

If you have any issues with the DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card, you can contact the helpdesk at +91-7996165333 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days or submit a query through the helpdesk tab, which is accessible after the applicant logs in.

Direct Link To Download Admit Card

DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card below.

Admit card release: 08 April 2026

Date of examination: 12 April 2026

Result declaration: By 12 May 2026

DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card: How To Access Admit Card

Candidates can check out the steps below to access the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘DNB-PDCET’ tab

Step 3: Press on ‘Applicant login."

Step 4: Enter your login using the credentials to submit

Step 5: DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card will appear

Step 6: Review and download the hall ticket for exam reference

DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned

Candidates can check out the details mentioned on the DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card below:

Candidate's name and Roll number

Date of birth and Gender

Category

Course applied for

Date and Time of the examination

Details of the examination centre

Check the Official Notification Here