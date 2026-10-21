Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Admissions 2027-28: Application Deadline Extended To October 22 For Class 9 And 11; Apply At navodaya.gov.in |

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has further extended the last date for applying for admissions into Classes 9 and 11 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for the year 2027-28 till October 22. Candidates who are eligible to apply can apply via navodaya.gov.in.

Admissions to both classes will be conducted through the Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST). Candidates are not required to pay any registration fee to apply.

The extension of the deadline is said to be aimed at giving both parents and students extra time to register. The Samiti extended the deadline after receiving requests from candidates, some of whom were unable to submit their applications on time owing to technical problems on the website.

NVS Admissions 2027: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants seeking admission should fulfil the eligibility criteria applicable to their respective classes.

Class 9: The applicants should be studying in Class 8 in a government or recognised school in the concerned district during the academic year 2026-27.

Class 11: The applicants should be studying in Class 10 in a government or recognised school of the concerned district during the academic year 2026-27.

Interested candidates may find complete information about age restrictions, district-wise criteria, and other eligibility criteria from the prospectus.

NVS Admissions 2027: Steps to apply

Students can follow the steps below to complete the application process for NVS Class 9 and 11 admissions:

Step 1: Visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the lateral entry admission link for Class 9 or Class 11.

Step 3: Open the application page.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the photograph, signature and other required documents.

Step 6: Submit the application form.

Step 7: Download and save a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

JNV Class 9 And 11 Entrance Test Pattern

The NVS will conduct the Lateral Entry Selection Test to fill vacant seats in Classes 9 and 11. The examination will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions, which candidates must answer on OMR sheets.

The subjects covered in the examination are as follows: