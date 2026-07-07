Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: JNVST Registration Begins At cbseitms.rcil.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: The official announcement and prospectus for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 have been made public by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Applications for admission to Class 6 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for the 2027–2028 academic year must be submitted online by July 31, 2026. Results are anticipated by the end of March 2027. The admission exam is scheduled to take place on November 28.

Candidates who meet the age and residency requirements and are enrolled in Class 5 at accredited institutions for the 2026–2027 academic year are eligible to apply.

Direct link to for registration

Direct link to read the official prospectus

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Important dates

Online Application Starts: Already open

Last Date to Apply: July 31, 2026

JNVST 2027 Exam Date: November 28, 2026 (Saturday)

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Exam time

Exam Timing: 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Duration: 2 hours

Extra Time for Divyang Candidates: 40 minutes

Candidates must be seated by: 11:00 AM

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Application fee

Application Fee: No fee (Free of Cost)

The online application can be submitted free of cost through the NVS admission portal.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027: Eligibility criteria

Age limit

The candidate must be born between May 1, 2015, and July 31, 2017 (both dates inclusive).

This age criterion applies to all categories, including SC, ST, OBC and Divyang candidates.

Educational qualification

The candidate must be studying in Class 5 during the 2026–27 academic session in a:

Government school

Government-aided school

Government-recognised school

NIOS (with 'B' Certificate), subject to eligibility conditions.

The candidate must be promoted to Class 5 on or before July 31, 2026.

Candidates who passed Class 5 in an earlier academic session or are repeating Class 5 are not eligible.

District of residence

Admission is district-specific.

The candidate must be a bonafide resident of the district for which he or she is applying.

Normally, the candidate should be studying in Class 5 in the same district where admission is sought.

If studying in a neighbouring district, the school must be within 10 km of the candidate's residence, and admission can only be sought in the district of residence.

Study requirement

The candidate must have studied and completed one full academic session each in Classes 3, 4 and 5 in Government/Government-aided/Government-recognised schools.

Candidates who skipped Class 3 or Class 4 are not eligible.

Number of attempts

A candidate can appear for the JNV Selection Test only once.

Candidates who have appeared in JNVST earlier are not eligible to apply again.

Aadhaar requirement

Candidates should provide their Aadhaar number during registration.

If Aadhaar has not yet been issued, they may register using a valid residence certificate, but Aadhaar must be submitted later if selected.

Additional eligibility for rural quota

At least 75% of the seats are reserved for candidates from rural areas.

To claim the rural quota, the candidate must have:

Studied Classes 3, 4 and 5 in schools located in rural areas.

Completed the full academic session of Class 5 in a rural school of the district where admission is sought.

NIOS candidates

NIOS candidates are eligible if they:

Hold a valid 'B' Certificate.

Meet the prescribed age limit.

Fulfil the district residence requirements.

Pass the competency course on or before May 31, 2027.

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) admission portal.

Step 2: Read the eligibility criteria and prospectus carefully before applying.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form with the required personal and academic details.

Step 4: Upload the following documents in JPG format (10 KB–100 KB):

Candidate's photograph

Candidate's signature

Parent's signature

Aadhaar details or Residence Certificate (if Aadhaar is unavailable)

Enter details such as:

State

District

Block

Aadhaar Number

APAAR ID

PEN Number (if available)

Step 5: Review all details carefully before submitting the form.

Step 6: Submit the application and keep a copy of the confirmation for future reference.

Direct link to for registration

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Class 6 exam pattern 2027

Exam Mode: Offline (Pen-and-Paper)

Type of Questions: Objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total Questions: 80

Total Marks: 100

Exam Duration: 2 Hours (120 minutes)

Exam Timing: 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Extra Time for Divyang Candidates: 40 minutes

Language of Question Paper: As selected by the candidate during the online application. No change in language will be allowed later.

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Section-wise pattern

Mental Ability Test (MAT):

20 Questions

25 Marks

Suggested Time: 30 minutes

Environmental Studies (EVS):

20 Questions

25 Marks

Suggested Time: 30 minutes

Arithmetic Test:

20 Questions

25 Marks

Suggested Time: 30 minutes

Language Test:

20 Questions

25 Marks

Suggested Time: 30 minutes

Overall Total:

80 Questions

100 Marks

2 Hours Duration

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Marking scheme

Each correct answer carries: 1.25 marks

Negative Marking: No negative marking

Unanswered Questions: No marks awarded or deducted.

Answer Sheet: Responses must be marked on an OMR sheet using only a Blue or Black Ball Point Pen.

Use of pencil, whitener or correction fluid is strictly prohibited.

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Minimum qualifying marks

Candidates must secure the following minimum marks in each section:

Mental Ability Test + EVS: Minimum 14 marks

Arithmetic Test: Minimum 7 marks

Language Test: Minimum 7 marks

Candidates are required to qualify all three sections to be considered for selection.

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Important exam instructions

Reach the examination centre early and be seated by 11:00 AM.

Late entrants will not be allowed to take the examination.

Candidates cannot leave the examination hall before the full exam duration ends.

The Question Booklet number and OMR Sheet number must match. Report any mismatch immediately to the invigilator.

Candidates should ensure they receive the question paper in the language chosen during registration before the examination begins.