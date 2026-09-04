Navi Mumbai Shocker: 30-Year-Old School Bus Driver Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl In Kamothe | Watch | Representational Image

Mumbai: The 30-year-old driver of a private school bus has been arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Kamothe area, he said.

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Police said the accused used to drive a private bus that transported students from a local kindergarten and primary school.

Around 12.30 pm on Wednesday, the driver was dropping children off at their homes. After the other students got down, a three-year-old girl was left alone on the bus. The driver then allegedly sexually assaulted her, said the police.

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Upon reaching home, the child complained of abdominal pain and told her grandmother about the abuse. The family immediately informed the school management and lodged a police complaint.

A case was registered under the sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita concerning rape of a child under 12 years of age, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The driver was subsequently arrested and presented in a court in Panvel on Thursday, which remanded him in police custody till Saturday, he added.