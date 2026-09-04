Navi Mumbai Shocker: 30-Year-Old School Bus Driver Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl In Kamothe | Watch

Mumbai: The 30-year-old driver of a private school bus has been arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl, an official said on Friday.
The incident took place in the Kamothe area, he said.
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Police said the accused used to drive a private bus that transported students from a local kindergarten and primary school.
Around 12.30 pm on Wednesday, the driver was dropping children off at their homes. After the other students got down, a three-year-old girl was left alone on the bus. The driver then allegedly sexually assaulted her, said the police.
Upon reaching home, the child complained of abdominal pain and told her grandmother about the abuse. The family immediately informed the school management and lodged a police complaint.
A case was registered under the sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita concerning rape of a child under 12 years of age, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.
The driver was subsequently arrested and presented in a court in Panvel on Thursday, which remanded him in police custody till Saturday, he added.
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