Navi Mumbai: Reliance Foundation School Student Selected To Represent India At Global Youth Institute 2026 In US

Navi Mumbai: A Class XII student from Navi Mumbai has earned a place on the global stage after being selected to represent India at the Global Youth Institute (GYI) 2026, a prestigious international programme organised by the World Food Prize Foundation in the United States.

Nagappan N., a student of Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane, has made it to a select few of 10 students from India who have been chosen for the GYI programme that aims to bring together bright minds from all over the world and discuss about issues related to food security and agricultural innovation.

The Global Youth Institute will take place between October 20 and 22, 2026, in Des Moines, Iowa, where Nagappan will get a chance to present her research along with other students from various countries and interact with World Food Prize Laureates, scientists, and policymakers from around the world.

Selected through the national-level NAAS-YUVA programme

Nagappan achieved this through successfully cleared the extremely competitive NAAS-YUVA (Youth United for Visionary Agriculture) Selection Drive organised by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS).

This initiative selects young talents and future leaders in the field of agriculture who will be representing India in the Global Youth Institute program.

The selection was made in three rounds. The first round included an online test which evaluated the participant's knowledge about the subject of agriculture, sustainability, food security, and global issues. The second round saw Nagappan present his research paper with the title “Biotechnological Solutions for an Evergreen Revolution,” emphasising the role of millets in sustainable agriculture and food security.

In the third round, he passed the extensive personal interview.

Research on sustainable agriculture

At the international event, Nagappan will showcase his research and engage in discussions on innovative solutions to some of the world's biggest agricultural and nutritional challenges.

Reflecting on his achievement, Nagappan described the selection as a dream come true.

"Being selected for the GYI by NAAS-YUVA seems like a dream come true. Representing India at an international forum because of my passion for agriculture and interacting with global leaders in food systems and nutritional security in Des Moines is a marvellous opportunity. Even the selection process, with its three stages, was well-rounded and thoroughly thought-provoking. All I can say is that the distance between your dreams and reality is your passion and courage to reach for them," he said.

Guided by mentor throughout the journey

Nagappan was mentored by Dr Usha Gangavarapu, Biology teacher at Reliance Foundation School, who guided him through every stage of the selection process. She helped him identify a research topic with global relevance, review scientific literature, study the work of leading agricultural research institutions and strengthen his presentation.

Expressing her pride in her student, Dr Gangavarapu said Nagappan's success was built on his dedication and curiosity.

"Nagappan's success is the result of his curiosity, perseverance and genuine passion for scientific inquiry. Throughout this journey, he approached every stage with sincerity and an eagerness to learn. It was rewarding to mentor him as he explored contemporary research, examined the work of leading institutions and developed practical solutions to a globally relevant challenge," she said.