Navi Mumbai: City School Allegedly Keeps Model UN On Human Rights In Kashmir; Cancels After Backlash...

Mumbai: In a rather controversial incident emerging from a city school, a model United Nations conference featured an agenda on 'Human rights violations with special emphasis on Venezuela and Kashmir Valley' among other topics. The school, where the event was set to be conducted, is Apeejay School in Kharghar.

"Seriously? This is really alarming for the parents. A school in Mumbai is going to arrange a seminar and one of their discussion agendas will be Human Rights violations in the Kashmir valley! In the name of international education, some educational institutions are converting your children into Western puppets," said a tweet by Vijay Patel, a self-proclaimed Investigative Reporter.

The model UN was set to be conducted on July 14 and 15, 2023 within the school premises for students of class 7th to 12th, as per the notice.

But tweets by other users suggest that the event featuring the topic of discussion has now been cancelled.

"Maharashtra Government has confirmed to me that this event has now been cancelled. Good decision. Better sense prevails," said journalist, Aditya Raj Kaul.

Twitter users expressed their shock and anger over the incident with some even questioning the intention of school authorities and their ideology.

"Cancellation after a public outcry is hardly adequate. This letter has been issued by the Principal herself. The Apeejay Education Society should be questioned in detail, and made to formally apologise," said one tweet.

While another user stated, "police must identify the organisation and funding to it."

The Free Press Journal reached out to school authorities for a confirmation about the development, though they didn't pick up our calls.

School debates on sensitive topics like Kashmir have always landed up in controversy with even tweets on the same receiving their fair share of backlash.

Popular standup comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat once recalled in a series of tweets about the debate he had with his schoolmates over Kashmir as part of an assignment, which created a lot of controversy.

