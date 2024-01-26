National Testing Agency Announces NITTT Exam Dates And Procedures, Check Details Here

Representative Image | Pixabay

In a recent announcement, the exam schedule for the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) exam has officially been released by the National Testing Agency.

The NITTT 2024 exams are set to be conducted in the month of February 2024 on February 10, February 11, February 17 and February 18, 2024.

Admit Card Details

Notably, the Admit cards for the exam will be released on the NTA website on January 30, 2024.

The exam will take place online with remote proctoring. Candidates won't need to go to an exam center; they can take the exam from their own location using their laptops or personal computers.

Additionally, during the exam, if the proctor observes any suspicious eye movements or activities, the candidate may be prompted through chat to show their surroundings via the laptop or webcam. A warning message will appear on the candidate's console for any suspicious behavior. If the candidate disregards repeated warnings and fails to comply with the proctor's instructions, the exam may be terminated. Candidates must monitor the chat window for any communication from the proctor.

Important Things To Note About NITTT 2024 Exam

The candidates appearing for the upcoming exam should note that The medium of the question paper will be in English.

The exam will take place for three hours in two different sessions, notably the first session would be from 10 am to 1 pm, and the subsequent session will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The exam paper will contain 100 multiple-choice questions of an objective nature.

A practice exam will take place on February 7, 2024, prior to the actual test.