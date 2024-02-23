National Institute Of Design (NID) MDes DAT Mains Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Now!

Representative image

The National Institute of Design (NID) has recently released the admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) MDes mains 2024, which is a significant development for candidates getting ready for the Master of Design main exam. The admit card is obtainable on the official website, admissions.nid.edu, where candidates can log in with their email ID and date of birth to get their NID DAT MDes 2024 admit card.

Candidates who have previously taken the MDes DAT Prelims and received their results on February 16, 2024, are now able to obtain their admit cards for the main exam. It's important to note that candidates had until February 18 to submit any requests for rechecking their preliminary results.

As aspirants prepare for the MDes DAT Mains exam, it is essential to stay updated on the timetable and key dates. NID has released the main examination schedule for 2024-25, ensuring candidates are adequately prepared for their forthcoming assessments.

To obtain the NID M.Des. DAT Mains admit card, applicants can easily follow the process on the official admissions website. They can go to the homepage and find the specific link for downloading the admit card. After accessing it, they can save the admit card for future reference and for use during the examination.

With the admit card now available, candidates can concentrate on getting ready for the MDes DAT Mains exam, knowing they can demonstrate their design skills and secure a spot at the prestigious National Institute of Design.