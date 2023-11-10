National Education Day 2023: Celebrating Birth Anniversary Of Maulana Azad

He was born in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on November 11, 1888, under the name Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin | Representational photo

National Education Day is observed every year on November 11 on the birth anniversary of Shri Maulana Abul Kalam Azad who was the first education minister of India. He was elected to the Constituent Assembly to help write India's Constitution and served as the country's first Minister of Education from 1947 to 1958.

Azad’s contribution to Indian education system

Several initiatives were launched during Maulana Azad's administration to advance scientific education, primary and secondary education, university establishment, and pathways for higher education and research. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations, the Sahitya Akademi, the Sangeet Natak Akademi, the Lalit Kala Akademi, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations are just a few of the numerous institutions that the Maulana founded. He also significantly aided in the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology.

He had a significant impact on directing India's economic and social development through his efforts to improve education and social conditions in the country. In 1992, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, posthumously for his significant contribution to the country.

Significance of National Education Day

National Education Day is celebrated every year to reinforce the importance of education, make people aware about it and celebrate it. It also initiates talk and policies about making education easily accessible to all and to make it a priority in India.

Schools, colleges and other institutes organise several campaigns, events and talks every year on this day to make the importance of literacy known to the world.

Azad’s History, Education and Achievements

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was born in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on November 11, 1888, under the name Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin. In 1890, Maulana Azad moved to Calcutta with his family, where he was raised by himself and received home education. His father taught him at home, and as the years went by, he was taught by instructors in a variety of subjects. After completing his education and training to become a clergyman, Maulana Azad wrote a number of books, some of which included his interpretation of the Holy Quran.At the age of twelve, Azad penned a biography of Al-Ghazali, and at the age of fourteen, he began penning articles for the literary journal Makhzan. He became the editor of the weekly magazine Al-Misbah in 1990, and in 1903 he launched the monthly journal Lissan-us-Sidq.

On February 22, 1958, Azad passed away. In 1992, he received the Bharat Ratna posthumously as a tribute to his achievements as a poet, scholar, journalist, and freedom fighter.

