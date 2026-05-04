Nalanda Police Bust NEET Cheating Racket; Three Arrested Including MBBS Student

Nalanda (Bihar): In a significant crackdown on exam malpractice, Nalanda Police arrested three individuals, including an MBBS student, in connection with an alleged NEET entrance exam cheating racket, news agency IANS reported on Monday, May 4.

The arrests take place after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which was conducted nationwide on Sunday, May 3, amid increased security measures. In order to stop any unfair practices, authorities had put districts on high alert and stationed police officials at several checkpoints.

Nalanda, Bihar: Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh says, "Before the NEET exam, there was high alert everywhere, and we were conducting checks. During the same checking, we found two vehicles. When we questioned them, the driver identified himself as an MBBS student and said that they… pic.twitter.com/7qf6BmH8MG — IANS (@ians_india) May 4, 2026

According to Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh, police were conducting routine vehicle checks on Pawapuri Road when they stopped two suspicious vehicles. During the questioning, one of the occupants identified himself as an MBBS student.

Upon inspection, police discovered bundles of cash totaling Rs 2 lakh inside the vehicle. The accused allegedly claimed they were driving their employer's car. However, their responses arouse suspicion, prompting police to detain both individuals and bring them in for questioning.

A subsequent search of their mobile phones revealed NEET admit cards and financial transaction details, implying possible involvement in a coordinated cheating operation. Based on preliminary findings, police contacted officials in other districts to inform them of the suspected racket.

Nalanda, Bihar: Nalanda police have busted a NEET exam cheating racket and arrested three people, including an MBBS student pic.twitter.com/yjk0usBa9H — IANS (@ians_india) May 4, 2026

The accused are identified as Aman Kumar Singh, an MBBS student from Motihari, and Pankaj Kumar. The third person's identity has not yet been revealed.

Police seized the vehicles, cash, and mobile devices as part of the investigation. When the police examined the mobile phones, they discovered NEET admit cards and details of money transactions. Further investigation is being conducted to determine the scope of the racket and identify any other individuals who may be involved.

The incident raises ongoing concerns about the integrity of competitive examinations such as NEET, which play an important role in admissions to medical schools across the country. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring strict enforcement and preventing malpractice.