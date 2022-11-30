Nagpur: Internship of six MBBS students cancelled for ragging junior

Nagpur Government Medical College and Hospital. | File Photo

Nagpur: An action has been against six MBBS students for ragging their junior at Nagpur Government Medical College and Hospital.

The six students, who were doing internships at the same medical college, ragged their junior student who is in his first year. However, the action was taken by the administration after a formal complaint was filed and six of them were barred from holding any internship at the institute.

As per the college officials, the victim student sent his complaint and some evidence to the Central Ragging Committee. The internship of six students accused of ragging has been canceled after the Central Ragging Committee followed up with the college administration.

It was reported that the victim was mentally and physically harassed by the senior students. The incident occurred six months ago and due to the pressure of senior students, the victimized students complained late, reports said quoting the college principal Raj Gajbhiye.

Pertinently, this is the third ragging incident reported in the last one week. Earlier, incidents were reported from Assam and Hyderabad.