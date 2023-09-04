Nagaland's First Medical College Welcomes First Batch Of 100 Students

Representative image

The Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) inducted 100 students for its first batch on Friday, September 3, 2023, marking the operational commencement of the Institute. The NIMSR is the first medical college in the north-eastern state of Nagaland.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the institute at its campus in Kohima's Phriebagie, chief secretary J Alam underlined the operational functioning of the institute with its first batch of students as the realisation of the long held dream of the state and its people to have a medical college in the state.

"It is a memorable moment for the whole state as we finally have a medical college of our own. This is the start of a transformative journey, and will shape the future of healthcare in the state," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He further underlined that the establishment and functioning of the medical college comes as a result of everyone’s collective efforts. He further called upon the 45-member faculty of the institute to push the medical institution towards an Institution of Eminence.

He also stressed upon the importance of the contribution of young students towards making an impact on countless lives and minimizing healthcare related disparities.

He further assured that the state government shall provide 360-degree support to the medical institution to aid its development on the lines of the best educational institutions in the country.

NIMSR dean-cum-director Dr Soumya Chakraborty also informed that the first batch of 100 students in the institute consist of 85 students from Nagaland and 15 from other parts of the country.

Welcoming the first batch of students at the institute, Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Ritu Thurr said success is not accidental, it's achieved by lots of preparation, self-discipline and sacrifice. "There is no substitute for hard work. The harder you work, the luckier you get," she was reported as saying.