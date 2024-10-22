Nagaland NBSE Class 8, 9 Phase 2 Exam 2024 Time Table OUT; Check Dates Here

NBSE Class 8,9 | Representational image

The phase 2 date sheet for the class 8 and 9 exams has been made public by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE). The official schedule states that the offline NBSE exams for 2024 would start on November 26, 2024. Exams for NBSE classes 8 and 9 in 2024 will be given from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Additionally, school administrators have been asked to do internal Nagaland heritage studies in general knowledge, life skills education, and English and the local dialect.

Given below is the time table for NBSE class 8 exam:

Here's the time table for class 9 exam: