Nagaland MLAs Raise Concerns Over Police Recruitment, Urge Review Of Physical, Written Tests

Kohima: Several Nagaland legislators on Monday expressed concern in the Assembly over the recruitment criteria for state police constables, with some suggesting a review of the balance between physical and written tests.

The MLAs raised the issue during Question Hour over the recent Nagaland Police constable recruitment drive conducted in January 2026 to fill 1,176 posts, during which 80 posts remained unfilled after candidates failed to qualify in the physical efficiency tests.

Raising the issue, NPF MLA Tongpang Ozukum welcomed the government's decision to conduct the recruitment after a long gap, stating that it was a significant opportunity for unemployed youths in the state. However, he pointed out that out of the 1,176 posts advertised, 80 posts remained unfilled across five districts.

According to the data cited by Ozukum, the highest number of unfilled posts was from Mokokchung district with 43 vacancies, followed by Tuensang with 32, while Tseminyu had three and Longleng and Wokha had one each.

While acknowledging that it was not the fault of the department, Ozukum suggested that another opportunity be given to the districts concerned through a separate recruitment drive or by adding the backlog posts to future recruitment.

Replying to the query, Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home Y Patton, confirmed that 80 posts remained vacant. He clarified that there would be no immediate separate recruitment solely for those posts but assured the House that the vacancies would remain reserved for the respective districts and tribes and would be carried forward as backlog vacancies in the next recruitment drive.

During the discussion, MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu appreciated the fairness of the physical and medical tests but raised concerns over the written examination. He noted that candidates with basic qualifications had to compete with highly educated graduates, making the competition uneven. He suggested that the department examine ways to review the system to ensure fairness for candidates from less advantaged areas.

MLA Achumbemo Kikon also suggested reducing the weightage of written marks and placing greater emphasis on physical tests, stating that constabulary duties require more physical strength and field work.

Responding to the suggestions, Patton said that the views expressed by the members would be examined and the recruitment system reviewed.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also stressed that police service primarily requires physical fitness, and candidates must prepare themselves accordingly. He suggested that unfilled posts of the respective districts should be given a second chance, but cautioned that vacancies should not remain indefinitely.

Patton further informed the House that while the minimum educational qualification is Class 8 for forward tribes and Class 6 for backward tribes, the department would review the recruitment process, particularly the balance between written and physical tests, in the next recruitment exercise.

