Nagaland Hosts Mega Job Fair, Connecting Youth To Global Career Opportunities | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Kohima: A statewide mega job fair 2026 was held on Saturday at the Integrated Business Hub and Innovation Centre in Nagaland's Dimapur, offering a wide range of employment opportunities across multiple sectors.

The job fair was organised by the Nagaland Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Mission (NSEDM) in collaboration with the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) at Kohima, and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The initiative aimed to connect job seekers with potential employers from domestic, national, and international markets.

Advisor to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Chairman of IDAN, Abu Metha, launched the NSEDM portal during the inaugural programme of Job Fair 2026.

In his address, Metha conveyed greetings from the Chief Minister Rio, and lauded the organising team led by Under Secretary and NSEDM and IDAN Project Lead, Meripeni Ngullie.

He noted that months of planning, outreach, and coordination had made the job fair a reality, creating opportunities for thousands of youth.

The IDAN Chairman congratulated them for their initiative in attending the programme, saying that "showing up" is an important first step toward building a career.

He encouraged candidates to be honest and genuine during interviews, emphasising that individuality and authenticity matter more than trying to impress.

Highlighting the importance of continuous learning, he remarked that in today's world, knowledge is power and information is readily accessible through technology.

The IDAN Chairman urged youth to make productive use of digital tools to enhance their skills and remain competitive.

Metha also said that a first job may not always be a dream job but should be viewed as a stepping stone toward future success.

While talent and skills can open doors, he stressed that character and integrity ultimately determine long-term growth and advancement.

Speaking on employment opportunities, he noted that participants were exploring jobs locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally, including placements in Europe, the Middle East, and other parts of Asia.

He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to creating platforms that connect youth with employment opportunities.

Encouraging young people to work hard and aspire for a better future, Metha called on them to become positive ambassadors of Nagaland wherever they go.

He urged the state to move beyond past narratives and instead highlight stories of success, excellence, and achievement through its youth.

He also encouraged participating companies to mentor and guide young employees in their professional and personal growth.

The job fair commenced on Saturday morning, covering sectors such as home support services, manufacturing, hospitality and aviation, construction, industrial and technical trades, healthcare and nursing, technology and innovation, IT and IT-enabled services, culinary arts, and sales and retail.

Organisers said that the initiative aimed to provide a platform for job seekers to explore career opportunities, interact with recruiters, and gain exposure to diverse industries.

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The event witnessed participation from various companies and institutions, offering opportunities for both skilled and unskilled candidates.

Although the job fair was a one-day event, authorities told that applicants can register online at any time through the NSEDM portal.

The online system has been introduced to provide greater flexibility and convenience, enabling applicants to submit their details, explore opportunities, and stay updated on recruitment processes beyond the event day.

More than 1,000 applicants registered for the statewide Mega Job Fair 2026.

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